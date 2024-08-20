Bil Belichick Shares Honest Take on if Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chiefs Can Win 3rd Super Bowl in a Row

In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs want to make history by becoming the first club in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick remarked on The Pat McAfee Show that the Chiefs are capable of pulling off the inconceivable feat.

After winning the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in February 2024, Kansas City became the first club in this century to qualify for a three-peat, after the New England Patriots. The Chiefs' next task is to win three straight Super Bowl championships, a feat no team has ever accomplished.

Bill Belichick, the former England coach who attempted a three-peat in 2005 but failed in the divisional round, recently went on Pat McCaffee's program and was asked about his thoughts on the Chiefs and their quest for a third consecutive championship.

Belichick said: "Overall, as a team, run defense, turnovers—I think that's an area they're going to want to improve in," he added. "I simply believe it'll be challenging this year. Don't get me wrong—they're a good squad. I am not saying that. I simply believe that having everything come into place three years in a row is difficult. If anyone can accomplish it, it's definitely Kansas City, although it won't be easy. It will not be easy."

Bill is one of the most successful coaches in NFL history, with six championships to his record. With all the experience he believes the Chiefs have the potential to complete a three-peat, there are a few areas, particularly on the Chief's defense, that may cause worry.

Belichick went on to say, "I am not sure how tough the AFC West will be, but I believe they will face some formidable opponents throughout the season and playoffs." But Andy Reid will have them set to go. I think they’ll maybe score more than they did last year. We'll see how they hold up defensively. They lost a few strong coverage guys, including L'Jarius Sneed. We'll see how it all comes together."

Bill Belichick knows firsthand how difficult it is to win three years in a row. He and the New England Patriots were the last team to win the right to compete for a three-peat. He was also the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants when they halted the San Francisco 49ers' three-peat in 1990.

The former England coach is fully aware that injuries and the defense's stepback were among the reasons the Patriots failed to three-peat. They won the AFC East with a 10-6 record, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card round, and were then defeated 27-13 on the road by the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round. Thus, he highlighted what needed to be done to complete their three peats.

Although a three-peat will be challenging, the Chiefs' 2024 roster still has stars on both sides of the ball, including Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Trent McDuffie. They have featured in four of the previous five Super Bowls, winning three and establishing their status as one of the greatest dynasties of all time. If they win their third consecutive Super Bowl, it will be difficult to deny that they are the greatest dynasty in NFL history.