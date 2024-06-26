Bill Belichick and His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Have Been Living Together for Months: Report

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who is 24 years old, are still making waves in the news due to their significant age gap. It has been reported that the couple has been living together for several months now. TMZ initially reported their relationship last month, but they were actually seen together back in January of last year.

The aforementioned source also states that Belichick and Hudson have a very close relationship and appear to be quite serious. They have spent the least amount of time apart since they moved into the former coach's property.

Bill Belichick's relationship with almost 50 years younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson recently came to light when TMZ reported the two were a thing. While the news of their romance has been making rounds, TMZ has also reported that they have been living together for months.

As per the outlet, a source close to the couple who are yet to make anything official, told TMZ, that the ex-cheerleader moved into the former New England Patriots head coach's house in Hingham, Mass early in January.

The aforementioned source also came to know that Belichick and Jordon spent as much time together as they could, even when they were away from their now-shared residence. Further, it is said that they are openly dating in front of the people who are close to them, however, keeping it private for the ones who don't know them.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson were spotted together this month

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson made their first appearance together in public this month ever since the news of their romance became known. The two were pictured in Croatia and most recently in Nantucket after keeping things private for months.

They also enjoyed their time on the island last week riding on Belichick’s $225,000 boat called VIII Rings , as per The Daily Mail. Jordan was also captured attending Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction ceremony where she was sharing some bond with the former coach's daughter.

The 72-year-old former Patriot reportedly started dating the Bridgewater State University graduate after his 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday ended. Belichick and Jordon initially met on a flight from Boston to Florida back in 2021.

After meeting on the plane, it has been said that they exchanged numbers and got connected. She also took a picture with the eight-time Super Bowl champion.

