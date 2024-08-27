Bill Belichick Blames ‘Taxachusetts’ for Patriots Decline After Tom Brady’s Exit: ‘It Hits Hard’

Bill Belichick, former New England Patriots head coach, blamed the city's tax system for the team's failure to make the playoffs in the previous two seasons. Belichick has targeted Massachusetts' "millionaire tax," which has an influence on the Patriots' ability to sign free agents.



While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Belichick, who left the Patriots last summer, argued that it is difficult for the Patriots to recruit free players because the state of Massachusetts, which he dubbed "Taxachusetts," has a comparatively high state tax rate.



Bill said, "That's Massachusetts, yes." Almost every player, including the practice squad, is close to a million dollars, so once you reach that million-dollar threshold, you pay more state tax in Massachusetts.”

Just another issue to deal with during talks up here." Bill kept going: "It's not like Tennessee, Florida, Nevada, or some of these teams that have no state income tax," according to him. "You get hit pretty hard on that with the agents; they'll come and sledgehammer you down about the types of taxes they're paying."

According to Mass.gov, personal income taxpayers in 2022 will be required to pay an extra 4% surtax on taxable income exceeding $1,000,000. By 2024, the surtax threshold will be $1,053,750.

Belichick remarked that agents are "quick to bring it up" when discussing a possible free agent and that the Patriots had previously been at a disadvantage due to Massachusetts' state income tax.

When athletes consider their suitors' financial situation, state income tax can frequently play a significant role. The Patriots saw it happen again in recent months, when prolific wideout Calvin Ridley selected the Tennessee Titans over New England in free agency, citing many concerns.

With the talent that the Patriots will need to acquire in the next few years of rebuilding, the front office will have to be inventive in attracting players despite a lack of appeal and regional funds.

However, criticizing the entire tax structure is inappropriate for a top coach. The Patriots have been in decline since legend Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. The organization has been trying to locate their next franchise quarterback, and a team that lacks such talent will have difficulty enticing high-level free players.

Recently, New England completed a deal to acquire Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers. He apparently had no interest in joining the Patriots, despite their willingness to offer the wide receiver $30 million per year. It's unclear whether Aiyuk's choice was influenced by the income tax or his lack of confidence in the 2024 squad.

The New England Patriots suffered a significant downturn once Tom Brady left in 2020. The departure of important veterans, along with a dearth of elite offensive potential, hurt their performance even more. Despite showing signs of potential under new leadership, the Patriots have failed to recover their supremacy in the post-Brady era.

So the tax structure cannot be blamed entirely for the team's failure to make the playoffs in the previous two seasons. Also, whether it is taxes or the rebuild, the Patriots may need to attempt some other techniques to convince free agents to buy in and sign with them in order to finish better this season.