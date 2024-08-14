Bill Belichick Could Have Won 4 More Super Bowls if He Chose Aaron Rodgers Over Tom Brady, NFL Analyst Claims

Criss Sims, an American sports analyst and former American football player believes Bill Belichick would have won ten Super Bowls in a row if Aaron Rodgers had been their quarterback rather than Tom Brady. According to him, changing quarterbacks could have greatly benefited New England.



Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have won six Super Bowls together with the New England Patriots in two decades. He appeared in ten Super Bowls and won seven of them, but he lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Ian O'Connor's book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers has recently generated a lot of discussion. While reading the book, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk quoted Criss Simms, who stated that New England and Belichick might have won more Super Bowls with Aaron Rodgers.

According to Mike, Simms stated, "I always fight the critics and say, don't you think Aaron Rodgers would have won six Super Bowls with the Patriots? I believe the Patriots would have won 10 consecutive games if Rodgers had been their quarterback. Has there ever been a team that has failed a player more than the Green Bay Packers?”

Chris Simms feels Rodgers might have won four more titles with Belichick than Brady did. Given his skill set and the type of player he is, A-Rod might have won more Super Bowls than he already has. Although this issue has never been broached in the previous two decades, there have been no indications that Belichick is looking to change quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Given that Belichick lost Brady before the 2020 season, Simms believes that jumping ship to the Packers would have provided Belichick with another go with Rodgers. However, when Mike McCarthy was ousted from the team in 2018, Belichick had a potentially huge chance to jump ship and join Aaron Rodgers.

Also Read: Jaguars' Stadium Renovations Funded by Jacksonville Pension Fund

Aaron Rodgers now has one Super Bowl ring, which he earned with the Green Bay Packers. On February 6, 2011, Rodgers led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31–25. Rodgers had an MVP-worthy day, passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite his stellar career, three MVP awards, and countless playoff appearances, Rodgers has yet to return to the Super Bowl since that triumph. His Super Bowl ring attests to his ability, but it is frequently observed that his talent has failed to transfer into more championship triumphs.

After 18 successful seasons with the Packers, A-Rod chose to move on and was dealt to the New York Jets on April 26, 2023. The trade featured several draft selections, signaling the end of an era in Green Bay and the start of a new chapter for Rodgers in New York.

Advertisement

Rodgers' start with the Jets was not ideal, as he sustained a likely Achilles injury on his first drive with his new team in Week 1. Rodgers has returned to jet camp after nearly a year of rehabilitation and recovery. Despite not playing in the preseason, he hopes to capture his second Super Bowl ring with the Jets this season.