Bill Belichick First Met Now 24-Year-Old GF Jordon Hudson on Plane While Signing Her School Work; Report Reveals

Bill Belichick and his romance with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson is all over the news these days. The former New England Patriots head coach, following his split from longtime girlfriend Linda Holiday, finally started seeing someone who is an ex-cheerleader of a college.

However, did you know how the two, with a nearly 50 years of age gap, initially met? Here's an interesting story about their initial encounter on the plane, where the former New England Patriots also signed an autograph for her and shared a smiling picture.

Bill Belichick signed an autograph with a unique message to Jordon Hudson during their first meeting on the plane

A source close to Jordon Hudson told TMZ about her first encounter with Bill Belichick, which happened on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021.

The former classmate of Jordan, the ex-college cheerleader, also shared a picture with the outlet of an autograph signed by Belichick on her textbook while they first met.

Belichick, in her textbook, which was titled Deductive Logic, wrote, “Jordan, Thanks for giving me a course in logic! Safe travels.” The former head coach also had his signature with the date written, February 11, 2021, along with her mentioning each of his Super Bowl-winning years.

Meanwhile, TMZ also obtained a picture of the two from their initial meeting on the flight, and they were all smiles.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson were first spotted together last year

Although it was TMZ who broke the news of their relationship first, on June 14 this year, the two were already seen together last year in January.

Advertisement

The two were again spotted together the same month. As per a report in The Sun, the sources said that Belichick got interested in his now-girlfriend's school work when the Bridgewater State University graduate was working at the time, and it all started from there.

The report also stated that the now-dating couple also shared contacts from their initial meeting on the flight and have been connected since then, despite their huge age difference. Their dating hint was also mentioned by Rob Gronkowski in Brady's Netflix Roast Special.

72-year-old Belichick and 24-year-old Jordon also attended Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction ceremony last week, as per the reports. None of them, however, have spoken publicly about their relationship so far.