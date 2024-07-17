Bill Belichick ‘Fully Invested’ in Making NFL Coaching Return in 2025 to Pursue All-time Wins Record: Report

Bill Belichick stepped down as Patriots coach in 2024 after coaching the franchise for over two decades. He won’t be on the sidelines as either assistant, positional, or head coach for the first time since 1975. But this break doesn’t seem to be a long one. Reports suggest that Belichick is working to make his coaching return next season.

Belichick won 6 Super Bowls as a head coach with the Patriots. He got his hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy twice as an assistant coach as well. Both of those victories came with the NY Giants. He has 31 playoff wins, the most as a coach. Bill ranks third in the regular game victories as a coach.

Bill Belichick likely to resume coaching in 2025

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero appeared as a guest on The Rich Eisen Show. "Bill Belichick intends to coach in 2025," he said. Pelissero added that Bill is staying engaged in the game. “He's showing up to roasts. He's now going to be on Inside the NFL,” he pointed out. Bill has been to multiple other events as well.

Pelissero said Bill is fully invested in returning as a coach again. He claimed that the 72-year-old wants to pursue an all-time wins record. He quipped that those things matter a lot to Belichick. The former Patriots head coach is 26 wins away from the all-time wins record.

Belichick might have fewer wins, but he is arguably the greatest coach. As a head coach, he has guided his team to the Super Bowl nine times, winning it on six occasions. He has also been the Coach of the Year thrice. He paired with the NFL GOAT Tom Brady to build a dynasty in the NFL. He left his coaching role after the Patriots finished the season with a 4-13 record.

Bill Belichick takes up NFL Analyst gig

Belichick has accepted the role of NFL analyst nearly a year after parting ways with the Patriots. Bill Belichick will join the panel on Inside the NFL , which premieres on August 30. Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson, and Chris Long will also join Belichick on the desk. He has previously appeared on the NFL 100 All-Time Team series in 2019.

“I'm excited to join my new team at NFL Films,” Belichick said about his new role. He’s thrilled about working on such a historic television franchise. Bill revealed that he has always loved Inside the NFL series. He looks forward to bringing the same detailed insight with real pros Ryan, Chris, and Chad.

