Bill Belichick Lands Media Gig As Analyst With Inside The NFL for Upcoming Season

After coaching the New England Patriots for over two decades and leading them to six Super Bowl victories, Beli Belichick appears to have moved on from coaching and is preparing for a new duty.



Bill Belichick landed a new job exactly six months after leaving the Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach will join Inside the NFL as an analyst in 2024.

Bill Belichick is now a TV analyst.

Belichick will join the Emmy Award-winning series for its second season on the CW (and 48th overall), which premieres on Friday, August 30 at 9 p.m. He'll be joined at the desk by host and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, as well as former New England Patriots receiver Chad Johnson and defensive end Chris Long.

The quartet will provide insight and commentary throughout the season, and viewers will witness a side of Belichick that was generally hidden during his tenure as head coach.

Belichick commented on Thursday's release, “I'm excited to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise. I've always admired 'Inside the NFL's' depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW this season by discussing real football with real pros—Ryan, Chris, and Chad.”

Steve Menzel, NFL Films' senior producer and showrunner stated, "Over the years, NFL Films and Coach Belichick have had a long and collaborative relationship. Adding his football expertise to an already impressive team on 'Inside the NFL' provides an incredible creative opportunity."

Belichick recently served as a draft analyst with ESPN's Pat McAfee during the latter's eponymous live event at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. In addition to his new role, Belichick will appear on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and Peyton and Eli Manning's ManningCast regularly this season.

Belichick first demonstrated his potential as a future analyst in 2019, when he appeared on NFL Films' Emmy-winning NFL 100 All-Time Team series. Belichick's performance in the series garnered him a nomination for Outstanding Studio Analyst.

Bill Belichick has an illustrious coaching career.

Belichick began his coaching career shortly after leaving Division III Wesleyan College, joining the Baltimore Colts as a special assistant in 1975. The Tennessee native landed his first head coaching job with Cleveland in 1991 before joining New England in 2000.



Before joining the Patriots, Belichick was the New York Giants' defensive coordinator and won two Super Bowls. In his 24 seasons in New England, Belichick guided the Patriots to nine AFC championships and seven Super Bowls.

Belichick, who left the Patriots after 24 seasons, was considered a front-runner for the Atlanta Falcons' coaching position before Raheem Morris was hired. Following their most recent Super Bowl victory in 2020, the Patriots have failed to make the playoffs in the last two seasons.