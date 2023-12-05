Bill Belichick reacts to Rex Ryan claiming Patriots only won because of Tom Brady and not the ‘Patriot Way'

Rex Ryan has been going viral on the internet for his recent statement about Bill Belichick, claiming that Tom Brady was the reason behind the immense success of the New England Patriots. The Patriots coach has come forward, giving a hard reply to the ESPN analyst.

What did Bill Belichick reply to Rex Ryan’s recent controversial statement

During Monday’s episode of ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, the former Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan took a dig at the New England Patriots. Amidst the Patriots' struggles to get into the playoffs, the ESPN analyst commented that Tom Brady was the running force for the Patriots.

“Tom Brady was the only reason you won anyway, all right? I’m just telling you the difference. Tom Brady was the absolute difference. I said from the jump, they would never win again, I said they would never win again when that guy trotted down to Tampa,” Rex stated on Get Up.

Ryan Rex saluted Bill Belichick and called him one of the greatest in history; however, he stressed that to claim that Tom Brady wasn’t the driving force being Patriots is just “Absolute Crazy.” Bill Belichick didn’t stand back but came forward to share his take.

The New England Patriots head coach was recently seen at The Greg Hill Show, during which Bill was asked what he thinks about the comments made by Rex Ryan. To which the six-time Super Bowl-winning team’s head coach said he’s not sure what Rex is talking about.

“Rex has never been with the Patriots. I’m not really sure what that means, either. But we’re going to do the best we can to prepare the team and compete every week. So, that’s what we’re going to do. Whatever that is,” explained Bill Belichick.

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in 2020, it came down to Bill Belichick to prove that the team could be the same without Brady. But so far, he hasn’t had any success in proving it. There are stats that support the same .