Bill Belichick Rejected Kyle Shanahan’s Offer for ‘Any Job He Wanted’ at 49ers After Patriots Exit

Bill Belichick, the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach, became a free agent earlier this offseason after mutually deciding to leave the New England Patriots. He was offered a job as a coach by another team but declined.



Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, recently claimed on a talk show that he offered ex-head coach Bill Belichick a place on a team, but it was on the staff rather than as head coach, which Belichick 'politely' turned down.

Bill Belichick turned down the role with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bill Belichick did indeed receive a coaching offer for 2024. However, it was not as a head coach. After 24 seasons as head coach and six Super Bowl championships, Belichick and the Patriots agreed to separate ways. He was offered the chance to do "whatever he wanted" on the 49ers' staff, but he rejected it.

49ers Head Coach Shanahan recently appeared in the most recent episode of "The TK Show" with Tim Kawakami, where he revealed that he was interested in Belichick not only as a defensive coordinator but also in bringing the Hall of Fame coach on board in other capacities.

Shanahan said, “I did throw it [Job offer] out to him. He loves football so much, you never know what he is. I can't believe he isn't now the head coach of a team. I know what I would do if I were an owner, so it surprises me, and you don't want to offend someone like Bill Belichick. But I knew he just loved the game in its most basic form, so I gave him everything he wanted to do, including defensive coordinator. 'Would you be interested?' He was extremely pleasant and appreciative, but he respectfully rejected me.”

Shanahan was surprised that Belichick got it through the head coaching cycle without a new position lined up. He further disclosed that he had given the great coach every post he desired in San Francisco, except the head coaching position.

Shanahan continued, “I am confident he'll be back in the league next year, and I could be up against him. He may be in the NFC West. It would have been bad if he had come here and then turned against us, so it is something to be cautious about. But he's the finest, and I really like chatting with him.”

Given Belichick's incredible success, it's easy to see why Shanahan would want him on his staff. The 49ers dismissed defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after falling short of the Super Bowl in a devastating overtime defeat to the Chiefs. They finally promoted Nick Sorenson to the position and recruited Brandon Staley, the former Los Angeles Chargers head coach, as an assistant.

Bill Belichick will be missed on the sidelines of the NFL field.

With the 2024 NFL season just around the horizon, it looks like Belichick will not be coaching in the league this year, but he has landed gigs as an analyst on the "Pat McAfee Show" and "Inside the NFL " and occasionally assists his son, Steve, in coaching the Washington Huskies defense.

Belichick was also in negotiations for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching position before it went to Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Shanahan also stated that he expects Belichick to return to the NFL next season, joking that he may have to play the great coach in the NFC West.