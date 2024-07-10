Bill Belichick Reportedly Hit Up Travis Kelce to Fix Him With Best Tickets for Taylor Swift’s Amsterdam Eras Tour

Bill Belichick reportedly reached out to Travis Kelce so that the former New England Patriots head coach could fix the best tickets for Taylor Swift's Amsterdam Eras Tour. Who else can provide the best arrangements other than the pop star's NFL beau!

Meanwhile, this has sparked hilarious reactions by the users on the internet as they believe it was for his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Bill Belichick reportedly reached out to Travis Kelce for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Amsterdam

During a Fore Play podcast, the host revealed that Bill Belichick contacted Travis Kelce so that the tight end could fix the former New England Patriots head coach with the best tickets for the Taylor Swift concert in Amsterdam. “Coach Belichick had hit up Travis Kelce; he was over there,” he said.

The host further said that he was in the box, and Belichick attended the show alongside Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. He further said, “At one point, we were in this box at the Taylor Swift show, and we’ve got myself… we have Bill Belichick, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce.”

Fans react hilariously to the reports of Bill Belichick contacting Travis Kelce for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert

Fans on the internet were quick enough to react to Bill Belichick hitting up Travis Kelce for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam.

A user, taking a dig at his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, wrote, “This makes sense. Isn’t he dating a 24 year old?”

Another wrote, “For his daughter….nope that’s his girlfriend.”

One more comment referencing his relationship with a much younger girl, “Damn he's really dating that 24 year old.”

Another one, “Did he have his 48-years-younger girlfriend with him?”

Here's another example where a user thinks the ticket must be for Jordon, “Probably for his 24 year old new girlfriend.”

Last but not least, “Lmao, his 24 year old girlfriend probably wanted to go.”

Will Bill Belichick go back to coaching amid romance with Jordon Hudson?

Bill Belichick announced parting ways with the New England Patriots after leading them as a coach for 24 long years. Meanwhile, the six-time Super Bowl champion is not considering returning to coaching.

The 72-year-old is currently focusing on living his best life with new girlfriend Jordon Hudson. Several sources have revealed to the US Sun that Belichick, considered one of the greatest head coaches, wants to live simply ever since he started seeing the former cheerleader.

Sources further stated that despite having several opportunities, Belichick, who holds numerous coaching records, would finally choose to retire officially to focus on his personal life as there is “more in life than football.”

It was earlier revealed to TMZ that the two initially met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021. A picture of them smiling was also obtained from the aforementioned outlet. Belichick, who holds the record for most Super Bowls as a head coach, and his girlfriend were spotted on vacation this year.