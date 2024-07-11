Bill Belichick Returns For 2024-25 Season In Similar Role As Tom Brady; Legendary Coach Joins ‘Inside The NFL’ Cast

Tom Brady is coming to your living room this fall. During a conversation with Owen Poindexter on the Front Office Sports Today podcast, the GOAT addressed any remaining questions regarding his future TV aspirations.

Brady says he’s joining Fox as its lead NFL game analyst and will be working with No. 1 play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Looking at him, Bill Belichick has now joined this new TV aspiration.

Bill Belichick joins ‘Inside the NFL’ as Analyst

Bill Belichick's post-New England Patriots schedule is filling up. The eight-time Super Bowl winner has joined The CW's Inside The NFL as an analyst. It comes after he left the Robert Kraft-owned franchise at the end of the previous season after 24 seasons as head coach.

After retiring, Belichick's newest media appearances come on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and Peyton and Eli Manning's Manningcast for the 2024 season.

He will appear on the show alongside presenter Ryan Clark, former Patriots players Chad Johnson (who played under Belichick for one season), and Chris Long.

‘Inside the NFL’ will start from August 30

Inside The NFL returns for its second season on The CW on Friday, August 30. Since 1977, the show has been shown mostly on HBO, with occasional appearances on Showtime and Paramount+. It is presently in its 48th season, featuring expert analysis, film, and mic 'd-up audio from the games.

Following its premiere on The CW, the program was also made available on Netflix in January. The series is produced by NFL Films, with executive producers Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy.

“I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” said Bill Belichick. “I’ve always appreciated Inside The NFL’s depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros – Ryan, Chris and Chad – this coming season.”

“Bill Belichick joining Inside The NFL is a true game-changer for this storied franchise and The CW,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network. “Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched. Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad, and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long.”

