Bill Belichick Shares His Thoughts on Tom Brady's NFL Broadcasting Debut

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have both seen and done it all in the NFL, but Week 1 of the 2024 season brought new experiences for these future Hall of Famers.

Belichick kicked off his first regular season as a media personality, appearing on ESPN2’s "ManningCast" for Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets. Meanwhile, Brady made his debut as FOX’s lead NFL color commentator during Sunday afternoon’s broadcast.

Brady’s commentary on the Dallas Cowboys’ road victory over the Cleveland Browns received mixed feedback, but Belichick was one of the people who praised his performance.

"I thought Tom was excellent," Belichick said on the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast. "He had a much better day with Dallas in Cleveland than I did in my first game there. He made some excellent points throughout the game, especially highlighting how often Cleveland kept moving backward."

In Week 2, Brady will travel to Dallas to commentate on the Cowboys' game against the New Orleans Saints, while Belichick will attend an NFC clash in Philadelphia for another "ManningCast" as the Eagles face the Atlanta Falcons.

FOX Sports signed a landmark broadcasting deal with Tom Brady, reportedly valued at $375 million for 10 years. The network announced the contract in May 2022, appointing Brady as their lead NFL analyst after his retirement from professional football. This agreement surpasses the $333 million Brady earned during his 23-season NFL career, making it one of the most valuable deals in sports broadcasting.

Brady is set to make around $37.5 million annually, far outpacing other top commentators like Tony Romo and Troy Aikman, who earn approximately $18 million and $17.5 million per year, respectively.

He made his analyst debut on September 8, 2024, during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns game, alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Reactions to Brady’s performance were mixed, with some praising his insights, while others felt he lacked the polish of more experienced broadcasters.

This contract signifies a major shift for Brady as he transitions from the field to the broadcast booth, aiming to apply his deep football knowledge in this new role.

