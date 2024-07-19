Bill Belichick Wants THIS NFL Coaching Job ‘In the Worst Way’ Says NFL Insider: ‘It’s Just a Perfect Fit’

Bill Belichick will not be seen on the NFL sidelines for the first time in 49 years this season, having parted ways with the New England Patriots after nearly two decades and six titles. He obtained a media position this year but will be missed in the NFL field.



ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes Bill may earn another job as an NFL coach with a different franchise if all of the pieces fall into the jar, as he depicts. He believes that this team will undoubtedly go for Belichick in the future.

Jeremy Fowler mentioned the team that might go for Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick just took up a media gig as an analyst after leaving the New England Patriots after a spectacular 24 seasons and six championships, but it appears that his new NFL analyst endeavour will be a brief diversion before his return to coaching.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently stated on the "Talkin' Ball with Pat Leonard" podcast that the Philadelphia Eagles may hire Bill as their new head coach after this season since current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is on the hot seat if the team underperforms this season as well.

Jeremy stated, "Belichick, I think, will be more in a position of power than he was a year ago, Fowler said on the And I think the shock value was still strong, like, ‘What just happened in New England and why did it all fall apart, and do we really want to give Belichick all this influence at his age?' But if Philadelphia opens, I think it's a perfect fit. I believe he would desire that job in the worst possible way.”

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the Eagles aren't the only option for Belichick. The Dallas Cowboys might become a contender for Belichick's services if things continue to deteriorate under Mike McCarthy, who was unexpectedly retained after his postseason loss.



Jeremy stated, "Big names are ready to win now. I could definitely see it if one or both of those opened. The Jones family has a long history with Bill Belichick, and I could see it occurring."

Also Read: Davante Adams Says Tom Brady Might Make a Comeback in the NFL

Bill Belichick can be a perfect option for the Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni, the current Eagles head coach, is currently under criticism in Philadelphia. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl two years ago, but they underperformed last season and were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 32-9 rout.



If the Eagles, who have a star-studded squad, fail to meet expectations again this season, it might mean Sirianni is out and Belichick is in. And, as Fowler stated, there may be fewer candidates this time around, and a move to Philadelphia appears to check some boxes for the former Patriots coach.

Advertisement

Bill Belichick, the legendary NFL coach, began his career with the Colts in 1975. He rose to fame when the Giants won two Super Bowls. He won six Super Bowl championships with the Patriots after coaching the Browns. Belichick's career includes over 300 victories and three NFL Coach of the Year accolades.