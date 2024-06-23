Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old GF Jordon Hudson Trolled Over 64-Year-Old Ex BF: ‘Got a Type’

Bill Belichick was reported to be dating a much younger girl than him, last week however, this has come to light that Jordon Hudson isn't seeing someone much older for the first time, and users on the internet cannot stop with their hilarious reactions.

Bill Belichick's new gf trolled by users for dating older guys

Bill Belichick's new relationship has continuously grabbed headlines ever since the former New England Patriots head coach was reported to be in a relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.

Following this, the former cheerleader received a lot of trolls due to the huge age gap which compelled her ex-bf, Joshua Zuckerman who is 64 years old, to come ahead and speak for her.

However, the trolling didn't stop, instead, the users on the internet are now dragging her more for having a type. A fan wrote, “I guess her last boyfriend wasn’t a member of AARP long enough, had to get a more veteran member.”

Another wrote, “Ok so how old was she when she dated the 64-year-old dude? How does she go back to back grandpas?”

Another comment, “I guess she does have a type.”

One more, “So this chick is just into old dudes.”

Another comment stating that Hudson would next try on 46-year-old Tom Brady who played under Belichick at the Patriots, “She’s trying to get to Tom.”

One of the many others, “I mean, love is love, but this is weird.”

Someone wrote, “Brent Musburger” the American sports commentator who is 85 years old, “is next.”

Jordon Hudson's 64-year-old ex-bf comes to defend her

Jordon Hudson, who is continuously facing criticism and trolls for her relationship with Bill Belichick was defended by her ex-bf Joshua Zuckerman. The 64-year-old rubbished any speculations which stated that Hudson was dating the former Patriot for money and fame.

Zuckerman told TMZ, “She is wise beyond her years, much more than any 20-something I’ve ever met in my life.” He further stated that whatever has been said about “her character is not fair.”

Zuckerman, who now considers Jordon as his “good friend” told the source above that he has been “getting calls” for information about his relationship with her. He continued, “I feel bad that she’s caught up in this whirlwind.”

It has been reported that Belichick and Jordon initially met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021 and the former American football coach even signed a textbook for her.

Belichick signed his autograph and wrote in the textbook titled Deductive Logic “Jordan, Thanks for giving me a course in logic! Safe travels,” as per what was told to TMZ by a source close to Jordon.

The outlet also obtained a picture of the two together and it was both of them smiling in it. Their relationship first came to the limelight on June 14, broken by TMZ, however, the two with almost 50 years of gap between them, were spotted together last year.

They were also seen enjoying a sunny day on his boat in Nantucket, recently. It has also been reported that Jordan, a Bridgewater State University graduate, attended Tom Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony this month.

