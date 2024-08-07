Bill Belichick’s Trusted Assistant Reveals How Tom Brady’s Patriots Tackled Chiefs With Unbelievable Game Plan

Bill Belichick’s trusted assistant has disclosed an unbelievable game plan by which the New England Patriots were able to stop the Kansas City Chiefs. The famous researcher of the franchise for which Tom Brady played for 20 long seasons, Ernie Adams, Belichick’s loyal assistant, joined the show Games With Names and revealed the tactics.

Ernie was asked by Julian Edelman about the tactics and game plan of how they were able to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC game. All of a sudden, the researcher took out a red notebook from a bag.

As he held the notebook that left everyone amazed in the room, he said, “This is my Chiefs’ book from 2018. I’ve got every game they played. The Chiefs were big; they’re repeaters; if they’ve done something in a critical situation in the middle of the season, you get in that same critical situation.”

The 71-year-old further explained how he used to monitor every play, pattern, and tactic. The former football coach and researcher for the Patriots further stated how Belichick told him, “It’s going to be the same play; they might have a different guy; they may have a different formation or a different way of getting there, but it’s going to be this guy here, this guy there, and this guy there right, and that’s typical (strategy) of most good teams.”

This amazing strategy might be the reason why Belichick became the head coach who has won the most Super Bowl championships. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have cemented themselves as a powerhouse in the league.

The franchise is currently preparing for a three-peat this season. The Chiefs, who won back-to-back two Lombardi trophies, will become the first-ever side in the National Football League to win three successive Super Bowls.

Besides this, the former Patriots researcher and the former wide receiver of the team, Edelman, also discussed how similar the Patriots and the current Chiefs are. During the aforementioned podcast. Adams’ point of view says that the Chiefs are currently going through “remarkable achievements,” the same as the Patriots used to.

Adams believes that the team does it when it matters the most. On the other hand, the former Patriots player stated about how both sides adapt so well and know what reinvention is.

Meanwhile, the excitement is building as the NFL season comes closer to its kickoff. The campaign is all set to begin in September after the conclusion of the pre-season in August.

The Patriots will be playing against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, August 8, 2024, followed by a match against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 15, and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, August 25.

For the Chiefs, they will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 10, followed by a match against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 17, and then the Chicago Bears on Thursday, August 22.

The NFL Hall of Fame games kicked off on August 1 against the Bears and the Houston, Texas, ahead of the pre-season.

