Bill Bilichick’s exit from New England Patriots will cause a huge mess, insider reveals

The New England Patriots have been struggling this whole season for wins. In fact, it’s not even certain if they will qualify for the Super Bowl playoffs. Obviously, the whole responsibility has been on Bill Bilichick’s shoulders, who has been successful in taking the team out of the pit.

Considering the poor condition of the New England Patriots, team owner Robert Kraft has finally decided to part ways with Bill Belichick . However, according to an insider, Bill Belichick won’t make it an easy process for Kraft to process his termination with the franchise.

Bill Belichick won’t have a smooth resolution with Robert Kraft

It's highly likely that the New England Patriots won't make it to the playoffs for the third time. This has only made the situation more intense, as Robert Kraft will have a tough time persuading Bill Belichick for a trade. However, it's important to remember that Belichick has one year left in his contract.

According to NFL insider and Greg Bedard from Boston Sports Journal, individuals within the team are skeptical about Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft having a harmonious resolution over the departure. There’s also a rumor that Bilichik might be transferred since he has one year left in his contract with the Patriots.

According to Greg, the head coach probably won't agree to a trade. The announcement about Bill Belichick will likely come during a carefully planned press conference. However, according to the source, it will be presented as a termination in the end.

The whole situation of Bill Belichick leaving the team he dedicated 24 seasons to could turn out to be quite chaotic. So, do you reckon Bill Belichick will eventually agree to switch teams?