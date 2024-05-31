Bill Goldberg Shows Faith in Deion Sanders After His Son Joins Coach Prime's Colorado Team

A gridiron brotherhood forged in the locker rooms of the Atlanta Falcons has come full circle, with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg passing the torch to his former teammate and "brother" Deion Sanders to mentor Goldberg's son Gage A.J Goldberg at the college level.

It seems like the iconic pro wrestling icon is filled with gratitude ever since the 18 year old linebacker signed with Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

In an interview captured in a viral video posted by Sanders' son Deion Jr., the larger-than-life Goldberg could barely contain his excitement over the opportunity for Gage to learn under the tutelage of the renowned "Coach Prime."

Bill Goldberg and Deion Sanders Reunited

In a recent video by Well Off Media, Goldberg spoke about his satisfaction that his son will play under Coach Sanders.

"All I can say is I love him like a brother," Goldberg gushed about Sanders.

"Now he's taking care of my boy. There's no other defining way that I can describe it other than the fact that my son is going to school under Deion Sanders. And I couldn't be more appreciative and blessed because this is one of the best human beings God ever built." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The feeling is clearly mutual for Sanders, who has always seen something truly special in his old teammate, probably traits that would eventually make Goldberg a household name in WWE.

Advertisement

"Goldberg always was a real one," one fan commented on the viral clip. "Respect to lil bill taking it to the next level this is huge."

The retirement of Crimson Tide coaching legend Nick Saban resulted in Gage Goldberg joining his father's ex-teammate in Boulder.

This signing with Colorado came after an initial commitment to Alabama when he was due to join as a preferred walk-on.

Bill Goldberg’s humble beginnings led to WWE's destiny

The seeds of Goldberg’s crossover into the wrestling world were planted quite early back in the 90s Falcons locker rooms.

Noone could have predicted that the now iconic wrestler would consider swapping the football field for the bright lights and body slams of WWE.

In the viral video posted by Sanders’ son Deion Sanders Jr., the Sanders revealed a very interesting anecdote back from the days when they were teammates.

"We used to have wrestling matches every Friday in the middle of the locker room," Sanders recalled. "I was like the Don King. We were promoting different guys. I would always say, 'Who wants Goldberg?' Everybody put their head down. Nobody wanted him."

Goldberg’s fame in scripted entertainment was then just a few years away.

"I guess I have to give him 100% credit for me being a professional wrestler," Goldberg laughed about his former teammate.

With Goldberg and Sanders always having immense mutual respect for each other over the years has only made their incredible friendship grow stronger each passing day.

And because of this the choice of Sanders to guide his son through the college ranks was an absolute no-brainer for Goldberg.

Deion Sanders Passing the Torch, Wisdom and Tough Love

With Coach Prime's own sons, quarterback Shedeur and defensive back Shilo Sanders, entering their final seasons at the college level, the Buffaloes coach has made it crystal clear where his top priorities lie moving forward.

"I tell them the truth. I tell them I'm a father, not a baby daddy," Sanders stated emphatically. "I don't follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids."

There were speculations that Coach Prime could leave Colorado when his sons his sons graduate from college but Sanders seems committed stating, “I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here.”

Advertisement

For Bill Goldberg, that uncompromising dedication to uplifting young men and developing their full potential is exactly what he wants for his son Gage as he takes his first steps into the big-time college football world.

The WWE legend wants exactly this sort of commitment from the person under whose leadership his son takes his first steps into the big-time college football world.

With the paternal wisdom imparted by Sanders helping guide the way, the Goldberg gridiron legacy launched in the modest towns of Tulsa and Norman in the 1980s now has a chance to grow stronger for the next generation in Boulder as well.

ALSO READ: Shilo Sanders Files for Bankruptcy to Absolve $11.8 Million Assault Judgment: Report