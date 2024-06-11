Bill Maher Claims Caitlin Clark Is Being Targeted by 'Catty' WNBA Rivals Because She Is Not A Lesbian

Bill Maher thinks the WNBA is unfairly targeting Caitlin Clark because she is straight in a league he calls 'very lesbian'.

The late-night TV host also said that race and sex are factors after Clark was pushed to the ground by Chennedy Carter from Chicago.

What did Bill Maher say about Caitlin Clark?

On Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host criticized Clark’s opponents and teammates for turning against her despite her ‘tremendous’ influence on the WNBA.

“Women’s basketball caught my attention — like everyone’s — because of Caitlin Clark,” he said. “And the other girls and the league are happy for her success. … I’m joking of course. They f—king hate her.”

A'ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces has suggested that Clark is getting special treatment because she is white.

“It doesn't matter what we all do as black women, we're still going to be overlooked,” she said.

Clark's teammates have also been criticized for not protecting the No. 1 draft pick enough on the court. Maher agreed, saying “only women would do this.”

“Men will fight from two teams, but when someone challenges your teammate, you defend him. I'm just saying men have their bad parts. We're toxic. We're dogs. Only women would do this," Maher continued.

“Women are catty… Even the ones on your own team,” he added.

Bill Maher's comments during a controversial foul

Maher mentioned the moment when Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky hip-checked Clark during a game earlier this month.

The comedian said there is a clear “racial element” to how the Indiana Fever rookie has been treated.

“It’s not always racism when a white person succeeds,” he argued, responding to claims that Clark, 22, is only popular because she is white.

However, his guest, Matt Welch, argued that the athlete’s aggressive play isn’t always racially motivated.

“It’s also not always racism when black people hip-check them either,” he gently countered. “Both are at play. I think it’s natural for a mega-star to come in and people say, ‘I’m kind of tired of hearing about it.'”

Despite Welch’s comments, Maher blamed Clark’s difficult situation on jealousy, racism, and her sexual orientation.

Controversial Chennedy Carter-Caitlin Clark foul

In the game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever on June 1, Carter committed a flagrant foul on Clark. Initially called a regular foul, the flagrant foul occurred when Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky grabbed the Indiana Fever rookie from behind during an off-ball play.

Carter was seen arguing with Clark after her team scored from a layup. Instead of going back to defend, she yelled at Clark again and then pushed the 2024 WNBA draft’s No. 1 pick to the ground.

