Bill Maher Wants Travis Kelce to Talk More About ‘Gay Stuff’ Than Taylor Swift

Bill Maher has asked Travis Kelce to talk more guy stuff than his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift. The power couple has been all over the internet ever since the two started dating publicly last September and it seems like the 34-year-old has become part of Swiftie's world.

However, television host Bill Mahel took a playful jab at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as he misses the time when players used to talk about sports rather than just their girlfriends. The 68-year-old American writer has introduced a “new rule” for the players who appear on the sports podcast. What is it? Let us have a look.

Bill Maher asks Travis Kelce to talk about more “gay stuff” than his popstar gf Taylor Swift

Bill Maher took the opportunity on Friday's episode of Bussin’ with the Boys to tell Travis Kelce that he needs to talk more about sports than Taylor Swift when he is on a sporting

podcast. The TV host stated, “New rule: don’t go on a sports podcast and talk about your girlfriend.” The Real Time with Bill Maher host further told Kelce that since “it's a sports podcast,” he is “supposed to talk about scores and trades and how fast some guy can run,” more like “gay stuff.”

The National Football League (NFL) has continuously given attention to the global sensation and 14-time Grammy award winner as the singer has boosted ratings and numbers. The league became more of Taylor's version after she attended several games last year to support her NFL beau and the Chiefs.

Even former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski told on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams that it was “just a little bit too much,” and “We want more football.” Swift had become a good luck charm for the Chiefs who are now gearing for a three-peat. However, it seems like Maher is missing some footballing stuff from Kelce.

Taylor Swift bought an average of 27 million views to NBC and Peacock

Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift has definitely helped the league, besides fans missing more sporting stuff from the three-time Super Bowl champion. As per the reports in Variety, the Cruel Summer hitmaker's second appearance in stands brought around 27 million views to NBC and Peacock.

The report further stated that the game against the New York Jets was the most-watched Sunday program since the Super Bowl all thanks to the worldwide sensation.

Ever since her first attendance and the two confirmed to be dating, the media and the fans have continuously focused on the power couple.

Kelce has been heard talking several times about Swift on different occasions or maybe can say, regularly. The highest-paid tight end of 2024 often mentions the Bad Blood singer on the New Heights podcast which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

This was the place where Travis first mentioned how he tried to give Swift his number through a bracelet and it all started since then. A certain part of the podcast had gone viral and the rest is history.