Bill Simmons Praises How Joe Mazzulla Handled Jayson Tatum’s Olympics Struggle: ‘That Guy Is Locked In’

Bill Simmons recently commended Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla for his unwavering support and understanding of star player Jayson Tatum during the challenging times at the Paris Olympics.

Despite Tatum facing struggles and receiving limited playing time, Mazzulla went above and beyond by personally flying out to France to check up on his player. Simmons praised Mazzulla's dedication and focus on his roster, highlighting the coach's commitment to ensuring the well-being of his team members both on and off the court.

“I think even when Tatum was struggling during the Olympics, Mazzulla flew out to France, to kinda make sure everything was ok. That guy is locked in, knows his roster […] people love that dude,” Simmons recently said.

As the Celtics gear up to defend their championship title, both Mazzulla and Tatum are vocal about their readiness to face the challenges that come with being reigning champions. Mazzulla's determined stance, as expressed in an interview with Locked on Celtics, showed his confidence in leading the team and embracing the target on their backs.

Mazzulla and Tatum have unequivocally embraced the challenge of defending the Boston Celtics' title, exhibiting unwavering determination as they prepare to compete in the upcoming season.

“People are gonna say the target is on our back, but I hope it's right on our forehead in between our eyes. I hope I can see the red dot,” Mazzulla said during the interview.

Advertisement

During a press tour, Tatum also conveyed a grounded and focused approach, emphasizing the arduous path to another championship. He acknowledged the difficulty of repeating the feat and stressed the team's commitment to continuous improvement, underscoring the Celtics' aspiration to diligently progress each day without overlooking any necessary steps.

While facing a reinvigorated Eastern Conference, characterized by formidable opponents such as the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics appear resolute and battle-ready, poised to confront every challenge head-on and steadfastly defend their title.