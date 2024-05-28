Bill Walton’s Net Worth at the time of his death in 2024

The legendary NBA player and broadcaster, Bill Walton, lost his long fight with cancer on Monday, passing away at 71.

Walton showcased his dominance as a center, winning two NBA championships: his first with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977, followed by another victory with the Boston Celtics in 1986. In 1978, he earned the title of MVP.

Under the stewardship of the legendary coach John Wooden, Walton headed the UCLA Bruins to NCAA championships in both 1972 and 1973 and led them to an 88-game winning streak. From 1972 to 1974, he secured his place as the NCAA Player of the Year three times consecutively.

The Portland Trail Blazers selected Walton as their first pick in the 1974 NBA Draft. His NBA career launched successfully, with Walton winning the NBA Finals MVP in 1977 and the NBA MVP Award the following year.

Despite his quick rise to fame, his career faced setbacks with persistent foot and ankle injuries, limiting him to play only 468 games over his 10 NBA seasons.

What Was Bill Walton's Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, the esteemed retired American basketball player and sports broadcaster, Bill Walton, had accumulated a net worth of $20 million.

Post-retirement, Walton overcame a significant stuttering issue and emerged as a respected sportscaster. He made his mark as a well-liked color commentator, particularly with ESPN.

Bill Walton’s Salary

Bill Walton enjoyed a successful NBA career, earning about $3 million in salary, which equates to around $7.5 million today.

He reached his peak earnings of $1.35 million during the 1984-85 season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

When he moved to the Boston Celtics, his salary dropped to $425,000 per season until he retired in 1988.

Bill Walton’s Career Earnings

Additionally, Walton bolstered his income through basketball team contracts, which served as a prominent revenue stream for him. Cumulatively, he secured a seven-year contract worth $7 million.

Bill Walton’s House

Bill Walton's Marston Hills residence in San Diego pays homage to both his sports career and his love for rock 'n' roll.

Situated atop Balboa Park, the private compound holds significant historical value. Walton, a basketball icon, inhabited the home with his family.

The residence embodies a rock 'n' roll theme, with individual rooms devoted to the likes of Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

Designed by Michael Bostwick and Mark Allen, the property's vibrant gardens exhibit a variety of plant species. Reflecting Walton's charismatic persona and strong ties to San Diego, his home exudes an active lifestyle.

Bill Walton's Basketball and Broadcasting Career

The legendary basketball player and iconic broadcaster, Bill Walton, has vastly influenced the sport.

His college basketball career at UCLA was marked with triumphs, including two national championships in 1972 and 1973, as well as the national player of the year award three years consecutively, from 1972 to 1974.

The Portland Trail Blazers drafted him as their first overall pick in the 1974 NBA Draft, propelling the team to a championship victory in 1977.

His spectacular performance in the tournament earned him the Finals MVP honor. Walton added another title with the Boston Celtics in 1986.

Upon retiring, his broadcasting career took off in 1990, spanning a successful 30-year period. His roles at CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and various regional networks showcased his memorable catchphrases, enjoyable tangents, and infectious enthusiasm.

With several Emmy nominations throughout his career, Walton took home the prestigious award in 2001.

His exceptional contributions to sports broadcasting were acknowledged by the American Sportscasters Association in 2009, placing him among the top 50 sports broadcasters of all time.

Bill Walton's love for basketball, distinctive character, and his innate ability to engage with fans through his broadcasts significantly defined his life and career.

His contribution to the sport is irreplaceable, securing his place in basketball history as one of the most vivacious and treasured personalities.

Bill Walton's Health Issues

Bill Walton battled numerous health challenges throughout his life and career.

His playing era witnessed a litany of injuries including serious back problems, fractures, ankle and foot maladies, damaged hands and wrists, knee injuries, and several nose breaks.

Walton himself accounted for 38 orthopedic surgeries to address his numerous physical tribulations. His injuries made him sit out more games (680) than he competed in (468) throughout his NBA career spanning 14 years.

At 71, Walton sadly succumbed to cancer in 2024, marking an early end to an eventful life. His unique personality, vibrant voice, and unyielding spirit cast an unforgettable impression on the world of basketball and beyond.

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton’s Legacy

The late basketball icon Bill Walton, who battled cancer and departed at 71, left an unmatched imprint on the sport as an accomplished athlete, champion, and cherished personality.

During his university years at UCLA, he spearheaded the Bruins to two national victories and an unprecedented 88-game winning streak, the longest in NCAA records.

He bagged the National Player of the Year award three times and landed a spot on the First-Team All-American three times.

Among Walton's standout performances was the one against Memphis State in the 1973 NCAA title clash, where he delivered an impressive 21-for-22 field goals, leading UCLA to another win.

In his professional NBA career, Walton held two championships under his belt, winning with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977 and the Boston Celtics in 1986.

During the 1977-78 season, Walton clinched the league's MVP title and was celebrated in the NBA's 50th and 75th anniversary teams. He transformed the center position with his exceptional versatile skills, including a remarkable talent for passing.

Beyond the court, Walton's upbeat, spirited nature, infectious enthusiasm, and sincere interest in others made him beloved among many.

He effortlessly transitioned into a successful broadcasting career post-player retirement, earning an Emmy for his vibrant and insightful commentary. Walton's presence remained constant at NBA engagements, always positive and keen to share his knowledge.

Tributes poured from the Celtics, Trail Blazers, and the broader NBA to honor Walton's significant contribution to the basketball sphere and his lifetime achievements.

His memory lives on as one of the most influential and treasured figures in basketball annals.

ALSO READ: Barack Obama Sends Heartfelt Message Upon Bill Walton's Death; Calls Him 'One of the Greatest’