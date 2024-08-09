Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline Star-Studded Olympics Closing Ceremony: Report

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to wrap up with a musical fiesta featuring some of Los Angeles’ biggest stars.

Variety has revealed that the Olympics closing ceremony on August 11 will include performances by three of L.A.’s biggies: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The performances will blend pre-recorded and live segments filmed in Los Angeles, symbolizing the handover to the 2028 L.A. Olympic Games. Grammy Awards producer Ben Winston is working closely with French producers to coordinate the event.

In addition, the closing ceremony will also feature French bands AIR and Phoenix. There will also be a special appearance by Tom Cruise, who will perform a daring stunt.

French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra expressed her ‘absolute confidence’ on radio FranceInfo, stating that Jolly and his team would once again ‘dazzle the world.’ She also mentioned that there would be a French touch through electro-pop, which has found global success. Reboul, the man behind the most ridiculed Olympics opening ever, featuring a semi-naked man , applauded Jolly’s work.

Ben Winston, with his extensive experience in major live music events like the Grammy Awards and CBS’ 2021 ‘Adele: One Night Only’ special, is working closely with French producers on the Closing Ceremony.

This week, concerns over live music events have heightened after Austrian authorities foiled a terrorist plot targeting Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Vienna.

Two senior officials involved in planning the surprise L.A. concert revealed that security and crowd control have been major worries for local officials, especially after the disturbing news from Vienna.

With potential threats from air, land, and sea, security for the Los Angeles performance will be both extensive and expensive. Due to these increased security concerns, Variety has agreed not to reveal the performance location.

Music played a huge role in the Paris opening ceremonies, with standout performances by Celine Dion and Lady Gaga. French Malian singer Aya Nakamura also performed her hits 'Pookie' and 'Djadja.' The orchestra of the French Republican Guard delivered renditions of Charles Aznavour’s 'For Me Formidable' and 'La Bohème.'

And hence, the musical ending seems almost fitting. It’s clear why Eilish, Snoop, and the Chili Peppers were selected.

Billie Eilish, a major pop sensation over the last decade, hails from Los Angeles and even released a 2021 concert film titled ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.’

Snoop Dogg, a Long Beach native, became a fan favorite during his commentary for NBC at the Paris Games, and he remains a symbol of West Coast rap.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, emerging from L.A.’s punk scene in the 1980s, have a signature song with their 1999 hit ‘Californication,’ which captures the essence of Los Angeles culture.

As the closing ceremony comes to an end on Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will receive the Olympic Torch. The Los Angeles Summer Games are slated to take place from July 14 to July 30 in 2028.