Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Joins Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez in Bid to Buy Minnesota Timberwolves

Michael Bloomberg, the Billionaire co-founder of the Bloomberg group and the former three-term Mayor of New York City, has agreed to join forces with entrepreneurs Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez in their bid to acquire the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bloomberg's inclusion in the ownership group would add a significant boost, enhancing the financial capabilities of the Lore-Rodriguez partnership.

This collaboration comes at a crucial juncture as the Lore-Rodriguez group is in a bid to secure majority control of the Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Lynx, previously owning nearly 40 percent of the franchises.

They have been engaged in a structured acquisition process with current owner Glen Taylor at a valuation of $1.5 billion, progressing through several stages of purchasing equity in 2021 and 2023 to reach a substantial ownership stake.

The entry of Michael Bloomberg into the ownership consortium introduces a notable investor with vast financial resources, given his standing as the 12th-richest person globally, according to Forbes.

The group's ongoing dispute with Taylor over financing and ownership terms has led them to arbitration, a process expected to extend through the summer.

Bloomberg's involvement would surely inject financial strength but also signifies a step towards potential NBA ownership, pending approval by the league's board of governors, should the group succeed in arbitration and subsequent negotiations.

Mike Conley Jr. said he would be surprised if the Timberwolves make changes in the offseason

Point guard Mike Conley Jr. expressed confidence in the Minnesota Timberwolves retaining their core players for the 2024-25 season. Speaking on Dan Barreiro's KFAN radio show, Conley noted that he would be surprised if the team made significant changes, emphasizing the team's playoff-oriented construct.

Conley Jr. said, “I would be surprised. We know who we are and who we got. We have a team that is built more for the playoffs than anything. There is no harm in falling to the opportunity and trying again. That doesn't mean we have to make some world-breaking move or do something crazy to shake up the team unless that's what [the front office] wants to do and is something that is going to make us better.”

He stressed the cohesiveness of the group, stating that the team had experienced both successes and failures together. With key players such as Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels under contract until at least the 2025-26 season, Conley's optimism reflects the stability within the team.

However, the possibility of trade offers for core players remains a potential consideration for the front office, albeit Conley's view suggests an inclination towards continuity.

Given the team's deep playoff run and the apparent satisfaction of all seven main rotation players with their roles, Conley's expectation of minimal change carries weight. The lack of significant draft capital and the contractual status of core players indicate that any major shake-up would need to occur through trades involving the existing roster.

