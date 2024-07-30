The Buffalo Bills' training camp has been the talk of the town, not just for their practice sessions for the upcoming season, but for the unusual practices of their newest wide receiver, Mack Hollins.

The 30-year-old journeyman has quickly become a fan favorite and earned the respect of his coaches and teammates with his unconventional habits and infectious personality.

Hollins, who signed a one-year contract with the Bills in May, has been turning heads with his barefoot approach to practice and life in general.

His long, curly hair and frayed undershirt have earned him the nickname Tarzan from his teammates.

Mack Hollins’ barefoot philosophy

When asked about his hesitation to have footwear, Hollins explained, "Shoes are a tool. You wouldn't walk around with a hammer just because you might need to nail something occasionally. Why wear shoes just because you might step on something once in a while?"

Hollins believes being barefoot offers numerous benefits, including improved foot and ankle strength, better knee health, and a more grounded feeling.

He even credits it with helping him overcome a career-threatening groin injury several years ago.

Hollins' barefoot philosophy has caught on with his teammates and coaches.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who calls Hollins "one of my favorite people I've ever met," has started going shoeless during walkthroughs. According to Hollins, about 30 players have followed this habit as well.

Advertisement

Mack Hollins’ other unusual quirks

Hollins' unconventional practices extend beyond his feet.

He's known for eating without utensils, claiming it makes him more aware of hand hygiene and aids his digestion.

He also avoids house cats, jokingly warning that they can "steal your soul."

Despite these quirks, Hollins insists there's a method to his madness.

"Nothing I do is just for the fun of it," he stated. "As much as it looks like it, there's always a purpose."

Hollins' unique habits are matched by his dedication to the game.

He's often the first player at practice and the last to leave, signing autographs for fans long after others have headed home.

"He's the first one up here yesterday. He was here before the strength coach, he was out here working, dripping in sweat, it's 5 a.m.," Brady shared.

"After practice, you guys see he just doesn't want to stop. So much energy."

Advertisement

This work ethic has helped Hollins carve out a seven-year NFL career despite starting as a walk-on in college.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jason Kelce Hilariously Accused of Cheating in Arm Wrestling Against Rugby Star Nicole Heavirland by Wife Kylie

He's known for his special teams prowess and had a breakout season as a receiver in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders, recording 57 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns.

Mack Hollins off the field

Off the field, Hollins is equally ambitious. He challenges his social media followers to improve themselves through exercise, learning, and community service.

An avid reader and chess player, Hollins makes it a point to learn a new skill each year.

While some may question how his barefoot lifestyle will fare in Buffalo's notorious winters, there's no doubt that Mack Hollins has already made a lasting impression on his new team and city.

As the Bills prepare for the upcoming season, they've found not just a talented receiver in Hollins, but a truly one-of-a-kind personality who's breathing new life into the locker room.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Is Tom Brady Not in NFL Hall of Fame? All You Need to Know About Legendary Quarterback’s Canton Induction