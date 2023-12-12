Bills player hopes his favorite singer Taylor Swift will write a song about their win over Travis Kelce’s Chiefs

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes seemed upset by Sunday's loss against the Buffalo Bills, the Bills was nothing but happy about it. Beating the Chiefs wasn't just important from the point of view of the AFC playoff standings but also an overall performance booster.

Taylor Swift was seen consolidating Travis Kelce after the loss. However, little did she know that the winning team's member had a request for her. The Buffalo Bills tight end wants the Chiefs' tight end's girlfriend to write a song about the Buffalo Bills' win.

Buffalo Bills' tight end's cute reaction to seeing Taylor Swift, followed by an usual request

Keeping aside the controversy around Patrick Mahomes' yelling at the referees and the fans ripping Kadarius Toney, Sunday's game was definitely an excellent one.

At least for the Buffalo Bills, who beat the Chiefs by 17-20. But for Bill's tight end, seeing Taylor Swift was bigger than the win.

After winning the game, Katherine Fitzgerald, who works as the Buffalo Bills' reporter, said that she saw Dalton Kincaid watching Taylor Swift's arrival video in the locker room. The tight end even showed it to a friend and was in awe about how close Swift was to him.

Taking the opportunity in hand, the Bills' reporter asked Kincaid to share his thoughts on what it was like to play in front of Taylor Swift.

The reporter took his X account and shared the tight end's repose with the world, attached to a video Kincaid was watching in the locker room.

"I mean I'm sure she's upset. Maybe we'll have a song written about the game" Kincaid said to Katherine, who shared the short interaction through a tweet. Kincaid is right.

Not just Taylor, but every Chiefs fan was upset about the win. But more than the Chiefs, fans were upset with Patrick Mahomes.

NFL fans have been criticising Patrick Mahomes, comparing him with Tom Brady , who once faced the same situation but handled it better than the Chiefs quarterback.

Nevertheless, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is planning something big for Taylor Swift's birthday , days after the Chiefs loss. Well, guess someone is having a happy year ending.