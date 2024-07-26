Bills QB Josh Allen Names 3 Current NFL Stars He Would Love To Play Golf With; the Third Name Will Surprise You

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen is well-known for his passion for many sports. Even though he is a football champion, basketball and golf are unquestionably his second-favourite sports.



Josh Allen competed in the American Century Golf Championship earlier this month, and he has now revealed his ideal golf foursome of current NFL players while visiting Bills training camp this week.

The dream golf foursome of Josh Allen

Josh's passion for golf is well-known. If Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wasn't in the NFL, he'd be attempting to make the PGA Tour or crushing it on golf courses throughout America.

When Evan Washburn of CBS Sports asked him about his dream foursome to play golf with, he chose the following three NFL players: The rule stated that Allen's group may only comprise current NFL players who are not his teammates. Allen was quick with the draw and had his group ready.

Allen's first choice was quarterback Kyle Allen of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kyle was branded as a 'Vibe Guy' by Allen, and he did spend the 2023 season with Josh and the Bills, although he did not attempt a pass. Kyle went undrafted out of Houston in 2018 but has made starts for the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers.

The second name on the list is Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. The former No. 3 overall choice in the 2018 NFL Draft from USC is the "chill, relax guy," according to Allen. After spending a season backing up Brock Purdy in San Francisco, Darnold is now battling with J.J. McCarthy for the postion of starting QB in Minnesota.

Third and most surprising was Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk, or "our sandbagger," as Allen refers to him. The star is a former second-round selection from Texas A&M who reportedly nearly won a golf tournament at Kyle Allen's bachelor party.

Kirk had his first career 1,000-yard season with the Jaguars in 2022, and he caught 57 receptions for 787 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games this season, averaging a career-high 65.6 receiving yards per game.

All of these guys are now busy with their respective teams and working hard in training camps. Although it may be impossible for all of them to play together if this happens in the future, Josh Allen will be the first to grasp the steering wheel on the golf course, and it will be a treat to see as a fan.

Josh Allen collaborated with Daniel Ricciardo for the short film.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo have collaborated on a new comical short film campaign for Beats called "The Legend of Ricallen." The six-and-a-half-minute short, which was published on Wednesday, depicts their camaraderie and comedy as they start on a fictitious journey to acquire a racehorse.



Ricciardo and Allen have been friends for years, and this is their first professional partnership. The concept for the film sprang from their collaborations with Beats, and both were excited to participate. The clip begins with Allen and Ricciardo FaceTiming and discussing how to improve their friendship before agreeing on the notion of owning a racehorse.