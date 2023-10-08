Bills vs Jaguars: How to watch the game? TV channel, live stream info, and other details

The Buffalo Bills, in tremendous form, are set to clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 on Sunday, October 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET. They will face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, with the game being exclusively telecast on NFL Network. The announcing trio of Jamie Erdahl, Kurt Warner, and Rich Eisen will be delivering the play-by-play updates, color analysis, and sideline reports respectively.

Details of the Bills vs. Jaguars Game

Date and Time

Sunday, October 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Where can you watch it

NFL Network

How can you stream it

On FuboTV, NFL+, and DAZN (Canada), officiated by referee Shawn Smith

The current NFL International Series comprises three games based in London and two in Frankfurt, Germany. The NFL Network will telecast all these games live, and they are available for streaming on NFL+ on all Tablets and smartphones.

Die-hard fans can live-stream regular-season and playoff games on their devices using NFL+. Popular streaming platforms like YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket bundle, FuboTV, DirecTV, Sling, Paramount+, and others also provide the option to stream NFL games.

Bills vs Jaguars injury report for Week 5 NFL

Week 5 Injury Report for Buffalo Bills:

Linebacker Von Miller, a key player for the Buffalo Bills, is anticipated to partake in Sunday's game. However, Greg Rousseau, the defensive end, will be absent due to a foot injury. Also, Achilles problems will sideline cornerback Tre'Davious White.

It remains uncertain whether another cornerback, Christian Benford, will participate in the game.

Week 5 Injury Report for Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, the linebacker who has been absent from practice throughout the week, will remain unavailable for Sunday's game. The status of other significant players, including Jamal Agnew, Zay Jones, and Foley Fatukasi, is questionable. However, all the Jaguars' players labeled as questionable for Week 5 have been involved in limited practice sessions during the week.

