Bio-hacker reveals how UFC CEO Dana White’s drastic body transformation took place

UFC’s CEO Dana White has recently shared his newly toned shredded body transformation on the internet. The physics looks very incredible for someone his age. White is almost 55 years old.

Fans are curious to know how White has managed to maintain his physic. Recently Dana White’s Human Biologist Gary Brecha appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He revealed a lot about Dana White’s transformation and his health.

He said they did multiple tests on Dana White’s body they came to know he was actually suffering from multiple health problems and only had 10 more years left to live. He also revealed the main problem was with his blood pressure.

He further claimed, “I think it was 160 over 110. I want to say it was very high, and it was consistently high. Our clinical team was taking his blood pressure two or three times a day, seven days a week, and it was consistently very elevated, even though he was on blood pressure medication.”

The real health problem of Dana White

Bercha further claimed that after studying more about White's body, they found he was taking the wrong medications.



Essentially, Bercha clarified that White's issue wasn't hypertension, and there wasn't any underlying problem with him. The core of the issue lay in his body's inability to break down homocysteine due to a deficiency in the required amino acids for this process.

The Bio Hacker went on to explain the main reason for Dana White’s amazing body transformation. He claimed that the addition of Trimethylglycine was the most significant part that fulfilled his deficiency.

“We just put him on a simple amino acid called Trimethylglycine, an amino acid you can get off the shelf. What it did was make up for this genetic deficiency. This lack of code to break down homocysteine. His body started to methylate to break homocysteine down,” he further concluded.



