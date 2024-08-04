‘Biological Disadvantage’: Fans React Hilariously as Anthony Ammirati’s Olympic Dream Dashed by Unfortunate Pole Vault Mishap

Anthony Ammirati came to the Paris Olympics, striving to fulfill his Olympic dream. However, things took a strange turn for the 21-year-old pole vaulter when he missed his target height of 5.70m and accidentally knocked down the pole with his bulge.

The incident took place on Saturday, August 4, and saw Ammirati failing to make it to the qualifying track for the final. Shortly after this, the entire scenario of the athlete facing embarrassment became the talk of the town. Fans even started commenting hilariously on the mishap.

Fans react hilariously as Anthony Ammirati’s Olympic dream dashed by an unfortunate pole vault mishap

An X user, initially shared the incident involving Anthony Ammirati, suggesting how he failed to make it to the qualifying track. They also mentioned how the commentators struggled to acknowledge what had happened.

Sharing the video clip, Gladys Wotching wrote; “Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened 😂 HELP I'M DYING”

Shortly after the clip went viral, fans started sharing extremely amusing remarks on the video. One fan wrote; 'Not the biological disadvantage’

Another one added; “and bigger isn’t always better💯”

Lastly one commented, “Bro took down the entire bar with his meat”

Here are some other remarks:

A closer look into Anthony Ammirati’s career

Anthony Ammirati is a French pole vaulter. Born on 16 July 2003, he has previously won a gold medal at the U20 European championships in Tallinn. He performed a jump of 5,64m in the competition.

Advertisement

Ammirati has also won the gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022. His personal best feat is achieving an Outdoor jump of 5.81m in 2022. He even has a record of 5.45m Indoor jump that he achieved in the same year.

The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championship gold medalist even got a chance to represent himself in the ongoing Paris Olympics. However, he finished the men's pole vault qualification round in 15th place overall.

Ammirati has since gone viral due to the mishap he was involved in. This incident significantly boosted his popularity, with his Instagram followers increasing by approximately 3.5 times after it occurred.

Also Read: Olympian Gianmarco Tamberi’s Wholesome Apology To Wife After Losing Wedding Ring During Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony