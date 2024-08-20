Birthday Boy Kirk Cousin Goes Viral for Blasting Dad Rock Anthems During Falcons Practice

Kirk Cousins turned 36 on Monday, so the Atlanta Falcons celebrated their new quarterback's birthday the way every youngster born in the late 1980s and 1990s wanted their birthday to be celebrated.

The new Falcons starter had the opportunity to customize the practice playlist as he turned 36 on Monday. In response, the four-time Pro Bowler blasted through his childhood emo and alternative rock favorites on the iPod and chose a slew of alt-rock and pop-punk hits from the 2000s for the speaker system.

The Falcons have produced a Kirk Cousins Birthday Practice Playlist that will make many of his generation shout, "You like that!" The Atlanta Falcons also shared a playlist on their X account, captioned, "On Kirk's birthday, he gets the aux."

The birthday boy's playlist comprised early 2000s pop-rock hits from Blink 182, Jimmy Eat World, The Killers, and Green Day. Aside from that, there were several bands that captured the hearts of every millennial emo boy during their adolescence and college years.

Jimmy Eat World, Foo Fighters, Green Day, and Blink-182 were among the most popular songs on Cousins' playlist throughout his early years. They also contain a lot of songs that still sound great today, so there's nothing wrong with this playlist, even if it does provoke some social media jokes.

According to team reporter Amna Subhan, 24-year-old quarterback John Paddock had no idea Monday's soundtrack was picked to celebrate Cousins' birthday. Nonetheless, the four-time Pro Bowler agreed. "This is the music that we need to elevate more." Cousins said.

Atlanta's social media post piqued the interest of many people, and social media followers lost their minds after viewing the music cousins picked. Many of them enjoyed the music, and they publicly praised the Falcons' move on their quarterback's birthday.

According to one admirer, "Dude never left 2008, GOAT".

One user named LaDarius Brown states, "Our QB 1 has a banger playlist."

One more fan. Dave Kluge, with the blue tick and confirmed account. Response: "Kirk passes the vibe test with flying colors."

All of the comments in this post appear to have been written by millennials who were desperately missing these songs. Every comment just praised the playlist, and why not? The playlist might have taken them on a nostalgic journey.

The Falcons starting quarterback is nearing the end of his career, yet he remains one of the league's top quarterbacks. According to his records, he has topped 4,000 passing yards in seven of the previous nine seasons and has one postseason victory in 12 NFL seasons.



Cousins was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft and began his career as Robert Griffin III's backup. In his career, he has represented two clubs, the Commanders and the Vikings, and has set several records for both. In 2024, he will be the Falcons' face, hoping to lead them to their first NFC South championship since 2016.

Cousins has received recognition for his statistical accomplishments throughout his career. He consistently ranks among the best quarterbacks in the NFL in terms of yards and touchdowns. One of the NFL's most reliable and prolific quarterbacks, Cousins has endured criticism for his performance in primetime games. His status as the league's franchise quarterback has been cemented by his leadership and dependable play.