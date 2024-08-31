BKFC Fighter Tai Emery Promises Conor McGregor of Not Flashing at Crowd

Athletes often come up with unique celebrations while they attempt to enthrall the fans. Unfortunately, some of these celebrations also get them in trouble. This was the case with BKFC fighter Tai Emery. While her innovative post-fight celebration garnered fans’ attention, Emery had to promise Conor McGregor that she wouldn’t be repeating the same. It all started when the Australian fighter made her BKFC debut back in 2022 in Thailand. Going one-on-one against Rung-Arun Khunchai, Emery notched up a dominating KO victory.

After knocking out Khunchai within the 2-minute mark, Tai Emery ran towards the ropes and pulled up her top, facing the crowd. While this was an unexpected show for the crowd, the move soon became viral and reached the ears of the BKFC authority. Thus, when Emery was selected to take a flight to Japan to fight Charisa Sigala at the Super RIZIN 3 PPV, Emery had to convince BKFC owner Conor McGregor and David Feldman that she would not be repeating her mischievous shenanigans.

Speaking exclusively with MMA Mania, Emery said, “100 percent... In every single email, every single phone call from David Feldman. I literally had to learn how to say, ‘No, I promised David Feldman and Conor McGregor that I wouldn’t flash and I wouldn’t be naughty.’ I learned how to say that in Japanese just for the sheer fact that I knew they’d ask me that... I had to pull that [phrase] out in some of the interviews and they were impressed.”

Well, Emery promising Conor McGregor not doing something controversial is ironic. This is because McGregor himself has a history of riling up the MMA fraternity for his controversial takes. In a recent statement, Donald Trump mentioned Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite UFC fighter. McGregor, who has significant bad blood with the Dagestani fighter, did not take Trump’s comments in a good light.

Commenting on the matter, ‘The Notorious’ termed the ex-POTUS’ claim a ‘campaign-ending decision.’ Currently, McGregor is also invoked with another controversy featuring his return to the octagon. After having his last fight in 2021, McGregor is yet to return to the UFC octagon. Despite a confirmed UFC 303 card, a broken toe compelled ‘Mystic Mac’ to pull out at the last minute. However, recent hints from Dana White have revealed that the news of McGregor’s return might be coming soon. Thus, with the plot thickening, the MMA community is waiting with bated breaths for Dana White’s announcement.

