Black Myth: Wukong Secret Ending Guide; Here's How To Unlock It

Black Myth: Wukong, the action role-playing game developed by a Chinese company, Game Science, has become one of the fastest-selling games of all time. Released on August 20, 2024, it sold more than 10 million units within three days.

Inspired by the Chinese novel Journey To The West, the game follows the story of the monkey protagonist, known as The Destine One, who is based on Sun Wukong from the novel. The story of the gameplay has six chapters and features multiple endings. In the game, The Destine One sets out to recover lost relics.

However, reaching Black Myth: Wukong’s True Ending is not an easy task as it requires fighting tough bosses in the game. However, if you are into the end-game and carefully exploring different chapters, NPC quests, and other content, unlocking isn’t difficult at all.

So, here’s a guide on reaching or unlocking the true ending of the game.

To unlock the true ending of the game, there are essentially three prerequisites: finding the Grand Pagoda, completing the Loong questline, and finishing the story with the main ending.

The last step is clear, which means you have to just reach the final chapter, Mount Huaguo, and defeat the Final Bosses–Stone Monkey and The Great Sage Broken Shell.

First, you need to go to the Grand Pagoda, which is in Chapter 3, and then reach the Snow-Veiled Trail Keeper’s Shrine. From there, head to the east across the bridge. Keep going straight until you reach a massive area. At the end of this arena-like region, there will be a frost-covered door. That’s the entry to the Grand Pagoda.

After that, you will need to complete the Loong questline. This gets triggered when you engage with the Old Man NPC, which would upgrade your Healing Gourd, absorbing the spirits of the killed enemies. To complete the Loong questline, you will need to find the Loong Scales. These loong scales can be found in Chapter 2-Yellow Wind Widge.

For this go to the Valley of Despair Keeper’s Shrine and go to the arena where you fought the Second Rat Prince. In that arena, you will see a wall with scriptures written on it. Then use the Wandering Wight Spirit ability to break the wall. Then go inside to find the Loong Scales.

Now, using the key item in your inventory, go to Chapter 1—Outside the Forest Keeper’s Shrine to find the Red Loong. Once that entity is defeated, move to Chapter 2—Rockrest Flat, where you will find the Black Loong.

The third long, which is the Cyan Loong, shall be found in Chapter 3, which is the Turtle Island.

Once you have defeated all three Loongs, head to Chapter 4 (Webbed Hollow). There you will get the Yellow Loong, who would be seen possessing the Old Man NPC. And when you overcome the yellow Loong, you will get the Golden Lining Transformation Spell. Beating this entity will complete the Long questline important for a true ending.

Once you are done with all the prerequisites, you go back to the Grand Pagoda, which will transport you to a secret region, Mei-Jian Peak. Here, once again, you will come across Erlang Shen, who you saw in the Black Myth Wukong’s prologue.

Once you beat him, you will face Four Heavenly Kings and then an ultimately empowered version of Erland Shen. After you come across overhead back to anyone in this secret arena, you get to an Azure Dome, which turns the Destine One into the Stone Monkey.

After this head back to Mount Huaguo to once again beat the final boss of the game, Great Sage’s Broken Shell. This shall be the true ending of this game, which depicts key moments from the Journey to the West as well as the reason why Sun Wukong stood against the Celestial Palace.

