Bloodline's Anticipated Lineup for WWE Money in the Bank Six-Man Tag Team Match; Major Update

Solo Sikoa has been spearheading SmackDown with the new Bloodline under his leadership. The heel faction is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton.

After Solo Sikoa introduced The Bloodline’s newest member, Jacob Fatu, the faction overpowered the team of Cody Rhodes.

As a result, a six-man tag team match was made official for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. However, the Bloodline is faced with the decision of which three members will participate in the tag team match.

That said, a recent report has disclosed the anticipated lineup of The Bloodline for the upcoming event.

Latest report on The Bloodline’s involvement in the six-man tag team match at Money in the Bank

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed The Bloodline’s likely team composition for the six-man tag team match at Money in the Bank. According to Meltzer, the chosen members for the match will likely be Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. However, Meltzer also noted that Jacob Fatu could be added to the match at the last minute.

Meltzer stated, “I was told it’s probably Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Solo Sikoa, but they could easily put in Jacob Fatu at the last minute.”

In the event that Jacob Fatu is added to the match, either Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, or Tonga Loa would have to withdraw from the six-man tag match.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially disclosed who out of the four members will participate in the match. Chances are that the official team composition for the match could be revealed on the go-home edition of Smackdown before Money in the Bank.

The Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline has gone scorched earth lately on SmackDown. The last edition of SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa harass Wiseman Paul Heyman into presenting him with the Tribal Lei, acknowledging him as the Tribal Chief.

However, defiance from Heyman ended in the Wiseman’s destruction, as the Bloodline triple-power bombed him through the announce desk.

With Solo Sikoa bent on the destruction of Cody Rhodes, there’s no telling what could happen at Money in the Bank.

Solo Sikoa’s attack on Paul Heyman could lay the groundwork for his feud with Roman Reigns

If Solo Sikoa hasn’t already incurred Roman Reigns’ wrath, his assault on Paul Heyman is certain to stoke the flame for his feud with Roman Reigns.

By the looks of things, it’s certain that Sikoa feels he has usurped Reigns as the Tribal Chief of the Bloodline. And considering that Sikoa built the new Bloodline on his own, it stands to reason that he feels he is the new Tribal Chief.

However, there’s going to be hell to pay for Sikoa upon Roman Reigns’ return, especially after what he did to Paul Heyman on SmackDown 06/28.

The Roman Reigns we know would leave nothing standing in his path, come hell or high water. It remains to be seen when the Head of the Table finally makes his much-anticipated return.