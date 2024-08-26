BMW Championship Purse and Payout: How Much Prize Money Did Keegan Bradley and Others Earn From USD 20 Million Pool?

The 2024 BMW Championship saw a new winner in Keegan Bradley as the American professional golfer took home the winning trophy with a single-stroke margin over Sam Burns, Ludvig Aberg, and Adam Scott at the Castle Pines Golf Club on Sunday, August 25.

This particular win earned Bradley $3,600,000 from a whopping $20 million prize pool. He also secured his seventh PGA Tour victory after ending his fourth round on even par. Moreover, the second-place finishers, including Burns, Aberg, and Scott, each took home $1,503,333 in prize money.

Besides, each golfer from the 50-man field received their shares from the $20 Million prize purse. The defending champion of the tournament, Viktor Hovland, received $177,500 as he secured the T26 position by the end of the tournament. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler who had 320+ odds of winning the event, took the T33 spot and won $119,667 prize cash.

Below is the list of 2024 BMW Championship prize money payouts (according to Golf Digest):

Winner. Keegan Bradley - $3,600,000

T2. Sam Burns - $1,503,333

T2. Ludvig Aberg - $1,503,333

T2. Adam Scott - $1,503,333

T5. Cam Davis - $728,750

T5. Tommy Fleetwood - $728,750

T5. Si Woo Kim - $728,750

T5. Xander Schauffele - $728,750

T9. Chris Kirk - $560,000

T9. Alex Noren - $560,000

T11. Rory McIlroy - $480,333

T11. Sungjae Im - $480,333

T13. Tony Finau - $344,111

T13. Shane Lowry - $344,111

T13. Byeong Hun An - $344,111

T13. Will Zalatoris - $344,111

T13. Sepp Straka - $344,111

T13. Tom Hoge - $344,111

T13. Patrick Cantlay - $344,111

T13. Taylor Pendrith - $344,111

T13. Wyndham Clark - $344,111

T22. Billy Horschel - $229,000

T22. Russell Henley - $229,000

T22. Corey Conners - $229,000

25. Brian Harman - $197,000

T26. Denny McCarthy - $177,500

T26. Viktor Hovland - $177,500

T28. Matt Fitzpatrick - $160,000

T28. Max Greyserman - $160,000

T28. Collin Morikawa - $160,000

T31. Thomas Detry - $142,500

T31. Nick Dunlap - $142,500

T33. Max Homa - $119,667

T33. Matthieu Pavon - $119,667

T33. Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $119,667

T33. Jason Day - $119,667

T33. Scottie Scheffler - $119,667

T33. J.T. Poston - $119,667

T39. Justin Thomas - $102,000

T39. Stephan Jaeger - $102,000

T41. Davis Thompson - $94,000

T41. Adam Hadwin - $94,000

T43. Aaron Rai - $86,000

T43. Cameron Young - $86,000

45. Akshay Bhatia - $80,000

T46. Eric Cole - $74,000

T46. Austin Eckroat - $74,000

48. Sahith Theegala - $70,000

It is important to note that Robert MacIntyre and Hideki Matsuyama withdrew themselves from the tournament and thus didn’t earn money from the second leg of the FedEx Playoffs. While MacIntyre managed to play halfway through the third round before withdrawing, Matsuyama only participated in the first round before bowing out of the competition.

Nevertheless, the PGA Tour will now head with the top 30 golfers to East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia, for the final Playoffs, the Tour Championship, scheduled for August 29 and September 01.

