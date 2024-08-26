BMW Championship Purse and Payout: How Much Prize Money Did Keegan Bradley and Others Earn From USD 20 Million Pool?
The BMW Championship had a great wrap-up on Sunday, August 25. Let’s check out how much the event winner and other golfers bagged from the USD 20 Million Pool!
The 2024 BMW Championship saw a new winner in Keegan Bradley as the American professional golfer took home the winning trophy with a single-stroke margin over Sam Burns, Ludvig Aberg, and Adam Scott at the Castle Pines Golf Club on Sunday, August 25.
This particular win earned Bradley $3,600,000 from a whopping $20 million prize pool. He also secured his seventh PGA Tour victory after ending his fourth round on even par. Moreover, the second-place finishers, including Burns, Aberg, and Scott, each took home $1,503,333 in prize money.
Besides, each golfer from the 50-man field received their shares from the $20 Million prize purse. The defending champion of the tournament, Viktor Hovland, received $177,500 as he secured the T26 position by the end of the tournament. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler who had 320+ odds of winning the event, took the T33 spot and won $119,667 prize cash.
Below is the list of 2024 BMW Championship prize money payouts (according to Golf Digest):
- Winner. Keegan Bradley - $3,600,000
- T2. Sam Burns - $1,503,333
- T2. Ludvig Aberg - $1,503,333
- T2. Adam Scott - $1,503,333
- T5. Cam Davis - $728,750
- T5. Tommy Fleetwood - $728,750
- T5. Si Woo Kim - $728,750
- T5. Xander Schauffele - $728,750
- T9. Chris Kirk - $560,000
- T9. Alex Noren - $560,000
- T11. Rory McIlroy - $480,333
- T11. Sungjae Im - $480,333
- T13. Tony Finau - $344,111
- T13. Shane Lowry - $344,111
- T13. Byeong Hun An - $344,111
- T13. Will Zalatoris - $344,111
- T13. Sepp Straka - $344,111
- T13. Tom Hoge - $344,111
- T13. Patrick Cantlay - $344,111
- T13. Taylor Pendrith - $344,111
- T13. Wyndham Clark - $344,111
- T22. Billy Horschel - $229,000
- T22. Russell Henley - $229,000
- T22. Corey Conners - $229,000
- 25. Brian Harman - $197,000
- T26. Denny McCarthy - $177,500
- T26. Viktor Hovland - $177,500
- T28. Matt Fitzpatrick - $160,000
- T28. Max Greyserman - $160,000
- T28. Collin Morikawa - $160,000
- T31. Thomas Detry - $142,500
- T31. Nick Dunlap - $142,500
- T33. Max Homa - $119,667
- T33. Matthieu Pavon - $119,667
- T33. Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $119,667
- T33. Jason Day - $119,667
- T33. Scottie Scheffler - $119,667
- T33. J.T. Poston - $119,667
- T39. Justin Thomas - $102,000
- T39. Stephan Jaeger - $102,000
- T41. Davis Thompson - $94,000
- T41. Adam Hadwin - $94,000
- T43. Aaron Rai - $86,000
- T43. Cameron Young - $86,000
- 45. Akshay Bhatia - $80,000
- T46. Eric Cole - $74,000
- T46. Austin Eckroat - $74,000
- 48. Sahith Theegala - $70,000
It is important to note that Robert MacIntyre and Hideki Matsuyama withdrew themselves from the tournament and thus didn’t earn money from the second leg of the FedEx Playoffs. While MacIntyre managed to play halfway through the third round before withdrawing, Matsuyama only participated in the first round before bowing out of the competition.
Nevertheless, the PGA Tour will now head with the top 30 golfers to East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia, for the final Playoffs, the Tour Championship, scheduled for August 29 and September 01.
