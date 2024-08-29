Bo Dallas Aka Uncle Howdy’s Sister Mika Rotunda Pens Heartfelt Note on Her Brother’s In-Ring Return After 5 Years

Bo Dallas made a memorable return to the WWE ring on this past episode of Monday Night RAW, where he main evented the event against Chad Gable. However, this was special for Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy of the Wyatt Sick6 group.

Not only was he carrying the legacy of his late brother Bray Wyatt, but on a personal level, it was remarkable for him. The last match he had inside a WWE ring was in December 2019. He suffered a serious neck injury in December 2019 and had to be written off TV for nearly one year. In 2021, he was released by the WWE, ending his 13-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion.

His sister, Mika Rotunda, was in awe of her brother’s grit and courage, so she wrote a lengthy post on Instagram for him. “Last night was Taylor’s first full match in five years. For those who may have missed the news. Taylor actually broke his neck in October of 2019. He came home to heal. Then Covid hit. Then he got in the best shape of his entire life. And then, he was released in 2021,” she wrote.

She said that this side of business is what most people don’t notice or want to talk about. She continued, “I have a lot of emotions for my brothers. But pride will always stand as number one, no matter what. And last night, Taylor did something that most could never muster the courage to do.”

She stated that watching Dallas return to the ring after five years was a surreal experience for her family. Mika said that when you are in the last match of the night, everybody who sits there with you until the lights come back is there to roar one last time for you.

“The intensity of that roar comes with massive boots to fill. Or to remember. Windham’s. The master of theater of the mind; a true artist,” she said. Mika also thanked the WWE staff who worked behind the scenes to make sure that Dallas felt Bray Wyatt inside the ring. At last, she posted a paragraph from the Bible about dealing with life's challenges with courage.

Bo Dallas was scripted for a compelling storyline in 2022 when he started making a few appearances alongside Bray Wyatt. However, when Bray’s health deteriorated, he was taken off TV, and thus, Dallas was also taken off TV. Sometime later, Bray Wyatt passed away, and Uncle Howdy’s character was on the shelf again.

However, he returned as the leader of the Wyatt Sick6 faction in June 2024. The August 26 show on RAW was his first in-ring appearance after 5 years in WWE.

