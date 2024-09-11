Bob Myers Reveals Reason Behind Leaving Golden State Warriors; Find Out

During their current era, led by Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships. Notable players in the group include Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who together created a duo that has never been seen before with Curry.

Former Warriors General Manager Bob Myers is currently an NBA broadcast analyst. The Warriors' recent success has been greatly attributed to his team-building prowess. However, in May 2023, he left the team to pursue other opportunities.

Myers gave his most recent reflections on why he chose to leave the thrilling Dubs franchise for new opportunities on Tuesday. He told Law Murray of the Athletic, “I was done. I just couldn't do it…I care too much to not give my best.”

Since then, Myers has become known for sparring with prominent NBA figures like Stephen A. Smith and others on broadcasts, expanding the audience for his hoops expertise. The Myers announcement was made amid Stephen Curry's update about the family business and his kids' recent project involvement.

The Sacramento Kings will host the Dubs on the road for the opening game of the 2024 NBA preseason on October 9, two days before the Kings will return the favor by traveling to the Bay Area to play the Warriors on the road.

Now that Klay Thompson is in Dallas with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Warriors will have an opportunity to experience playing against Coach Mike Brown's Kings in an exhibition game.

Many Warriors players are eager to establish their legitimacy at the best level of the game. Holdovers Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski will be expected to fill in the scoring gaps left by Thompson joining the Mavs.

With a little more improvement, Andrew Wiggins and Podziemski, who could become an All-Star in the future, can send Curry off on a winning note. If not, by the time the next season arrives, the Warriors might be in full-on rebuilding mode.

When Bob Myers left the Warriors in the spring, they were far from empty-handed, but much work remained before this team could be considered a playoff contender. Not even Stephen Curry can do it all. It's now up to the Warriors' other players to prove themselves on the biggest stage in the NBA.

