Boban Marjanovic Receives Backing From Former Teammate Ahead of Joining EuroLeague Club Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Boban Marjanovic is set to make an intriguing career move by returning to the EuroLeague after a remarkable nine-year stint in the NBA. The 36-year-old will join Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, marking a major shift in the trajectory of his basketball career.

This significant development was initially hinted at by the towering Serbian center’s agent, Misko Raznatovic, through a cryptic tweet that alluded to the combination of Marjanovic and Fenerbahce's Instagram followers, which was widely interpreted as a sign of the impending deal.

This news has since been confirmed by multiple reputable basketball outlets, including BasketNews and Eurohoops.

Taking to his X/Twitter account, his former teammate, Tobias Harris, recently backed the Serbian star. Taking to his account, Harris wrote, “Lets go braté!!!!”

This was not the first time Harris showed his support for Marjanovic. Harris recently showed his admiration for his former teammate and close friend from their time together on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Recently, Marjanovic shared a post on Instagram that quickly garnered attention, racking up over 20,000 likes and 150 comments within just two hours. Among the commenters was none other than Tobias Harris, who affectionately left a single GOAT emoji symbolizing his admiration and respect for Marjanovic.

Marjanovic's contract with Fenerbahce reportedly includes a one-year term with an option for both the player and the club to reassess the arrangement by January 2024. This flexible exit clause allows both parties to evaluate the partnership's success, demonstrating a practical approach that benefits both the team and the seasoned veteran.

For Marjanovic, this move represents a return to the EuroLeague for the first time since his stellar 2014-15 season with Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade, where he excelled with an average of 16.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and earned EuroLeague MVP honors.

Marjanovic's transition back to Europe places him among a growing cohort of NBA veterans opting to continue their careers overseas, with Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul emerging as an attractive destination.

Throughout his NBA journey, which featured stints with six different teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Houston Rockets, Marjanovic gained a dedicated fan following due to his imposing stature and reliable performance.