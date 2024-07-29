Bobby ‘King’ Green Addresses Humbling Loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304: ‘I Got Killed’

Bobby Green changed his name to King ahead of UFC 304. But did it help him in the octagon? Facing Paddy Pimblett, many expected a tough fight. A seasoned veteran, Green was put to sleep by Pimblett in the first round. How did Green react? What did he have to say? "Sh*t happens," Green said in a candid video on Instagram.

He admitted to having a bad night. "No excuses," he added, accepting the defeat with grace. Green's honesty and humility shine through. Are fans supporting him? What's next for the lightweight fighter?

Green takes the loss like a champ

The main event at UFC 304 ended in unexpected fashion when Bobby 'King' Green succumbed to Paddy Pimblett's grappling prowess in the first round. Right from the start, Paddy showcased his determination, grappling his way to a dominant position. The culmination came swiftly when he locked in a triangle choke, transitioning to an armbar that rendered Green unconscious. The crowd in Manchester was both shocked and thrilled by this quick turn of events.

After the bout, Bobby took to Instagram to share his thoughts candidly . "What a day. Thank you guys for checking in on me. I’m OK, I guess. Sh*t happens," he started, setting a tone of resilience.

His reflection continued, "I felt like I slipped into some sht and it all just went the perfect way. I had a bad night. No excuses. Sh*t happens. I live by a code: Kill or be killed. Today, I got killed. Let the ridicule begin. I know what comes with this. You guys can talk your sh*t. I know what comes with this. Let’s go."

Moreover, Paddy's victory not only added another win to his record but also earned him the Fight of the Night bonus , further highlighting his rising status in the lightweight division. This accolade not only recognized the fight’s intensity but also Paddy's skillful execution that night.

As Green braces for the aftermath and fans speculate about his next move, the MMA community buzzes with conversations about resilience, recovery, and the relentless spirit of fighters like Bobby Green.

Pimblett secures top 15 ranking

Paddy Pimblett had confidently predicted his win against 'egomaniac' Bobby Green, but many fans were skeptical. After proving his naysayers wrong and securing a No. 15 rank in the lightweight division, Pimblett had a hilarious comparison to share.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the English fighter said , “People underestimate my striking. Don’t think I can strike ... I had a striker shooting in on me. Everyone underestimates me just because I look like a 14-year-old girl.”

Pimblett didn’t stop there. He proudly mentioned, “I’ve just signed a new 6-fight contract with the UFC.” Clearly, proving his haters wrong wasn’t the only reward Pimblett received after UFC 304. His impressive performance and new contract mark a significant step forward in his rising career, showing that he’s ready for even bigger challenges ahead.

What do you think about Pimblett's chances against top-tier opponents? Will he continue to prove his doubters wrong?