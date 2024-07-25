Bobby ‘King’ Green Slams ‘Spoiled’ Paddy Pimblett Ahead of UFC 304 Showdown

Is Paddy Pimblett getting special treatment from the UFC? Bobby Green thinks so. This Saturday, they face off at UFC 304. Green didn't hold back during the media day. He called Pimblett a "spoiled kid" who hasn't earned his opportunities. Green has fought for over 12 years and feels overlooked.

He believes Pimblett's rise has been too easy. Why does he get custom fight shorts? Green has taken fights on short notice, even with injuries. He thinks he's worked harder and deserves more recognition. Will this tension explode in the octagon?

Green aims Pimblett's privileges

Bobby Green has unleashed a scathing critique of Paddy Pimblett, accusing him of receiving undue favoritism from the UFC. At UFC 304 media day, Green labeled Pimblett a "spoiled kid" who hasn’t earned his spot. Green contrasted his hard-earned career with Pimblett's rapid rise, saying at UFC 304 media day, “The kid was getting a little too brash. I’m a humble guy. I believe in being humble. For some reason, he keeps calling me the cocky guy. He’s the cocky f*cker.”

Their history of animosity dates back to UFC San Diego in 2022 when Green secretly recorded Pimblett, mocking him during an Instagram live session. Green derisively questioned, "Who is this fathead guy? Can somebody tell me who this fathead guy is?" This incident has fueled their ongoing feud.

Their upcoming fight at UFC 304 is a pivotal moment. Pimblett, with a 5-0 UFC record, aims to break into the lightweight top 15. Conversely, Green, a seasoned fighter, seeks to end Pimblett’s winning streak. Green passionately stated, “I’ve earned my spot. I’ve been here for so long. I think I’m here 12 years now, fighting. And not just 12 years where I fight once a year and then I hang out and come back the next year and fight. No, consistently doing four, five fights a year. So for me, it’s a little bit different, where I’ve earned my spot.”

He continued, “That guy was running his mouth and doing all this barking and I’m like, ‘Who is that guy?’ ... He just started acting like he was the big shit. The problem for me, I call him the spoiled kid. Spoiled kid. Certain kids that don’t know that you got the whole house, everything’s been built around you.”

Green's frustration peaks at the special treatment Pimblett receives, like custom fight shorts. “I’ve done the most for this f*cking company to get my shorts, but this guy just gets to come here, walk in and get them. It’s like, wow! That’s what I’m talking about, that spoiled shit. All he had to do was say, ‘Hey, I want my shorts!’ and they gave him his shorts. So now I’m going to kick his ass for that reason. I’m kicking his ass for that and that’s it. Let’s go.”

Pimblett promises early KO in a heated clash with Green

The stage is set for UFC 304, and Paddy Pimblett isn't just planning to win; he's aiming to astonish . "I'm gonna come out and take his head off his shoulders," Pimblett declared, predicting a dramatic finish within the first two rounds. The tension with Bobby Green has been simmering since that infamous incident at UFC San Diego last year, where Green's secret recording and sharp comments set off fireworks.

Now, it's more than just a fight; it's a chance to silence the doubters. "I'm an all-around MMA fighter... I'm gonna shut a lot of you haters up with this performance," Pimblett stated confidently, adding fuel to the fiery buildup. He’s been grinding in the gym, honing his strikes and grappling, ready to prove his prowess.

"We both know that you can strike even though you've got no power... Grapple with me. Let's see if you've got the balls to grapple with me," he challenged. As fight night approaches, all eyes will be on these two warriors in the octagon.

Will Green's experience and resilience overcome Pimblett's rapid rise and confidence? Or will 'The Baddy' continue his undefeated streak and prove he’s more than just hype?