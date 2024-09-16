Bobby Lashley Breaks Silence on His AEW Debut After Quitting WWE; ‘I’m Ready for ...’

Bobby Lashley’s potential move to AEW has been a hot topic ever since the former WWE Champion left WWE this past month. This move could potentially shift the power dynamics in the wrestling industry, with AEW gaining a significant asset. While the reason for leaving WWE might have been personal, eventually, WWE’s loss would be Tony Khan’s gain.

Lashley, one of the strongest men in the wrestling world today, was a victim of poor booking in WWE. In the past two years, he has been reduced to a mid-card wrestler despite his potential to be one of the best in the game.

So, it was very predictable that Tony Khan might think of roping in Lashley after he leaves WWE. While Tony hasn’t spoken on it yet, Lashley has given his take on it. Lashley commented on his status and future in the wrestling industry in a new vlog.

“I see so many articles about what I’m gonna do. Is it WWE? Is it TNA? Is it AEW? I can’t control any of that. But the one thing I can control is how I prepare. I’m ready for anything," Fightful quoted Lashley.

While Bobby Lashley might have given a diplomatic answer, his WWE mates, Shelton Benjamin and MVP, have dropped strong hints about moving to AEW. The three are rumored to be moving to AEW under another faction group, whose name is rumored to be ‘The Hurt Syndicate.’

Advertisement

This name has been in circulation for some time, and it is similar to their WWE faction, ‘The Hurt Business,’ a heel group that was a dominant force in WWE. The group, consisting of the three of them, along with another superstar Cedric Alexander, operated for two years (2020-2022) and was discontinued due to undisclosed reasons. Its potential revival in AEW could bring back the dominance and intrigue it once had in WWE.

MVP blamed WWE COO Triple H for not restarting the Hurt Business group, saying Hunter didn’t want the four-man group to restart.

Not just MVP, but even Bobby Lashley seemed to have differences with Triple H, the WWE COO and a key figure in the company's creative decisions. Although he hasn’t said it directly, Lashley said a few days back that he liked Vince McMahon more than Triple H, as the former WWE Chairman treated him more like a Champion, unlike Triple H. He stated that he didn’t get to work with Triple H much, so he doesn’t understand him that well.

Advertisement

Anyway, we are now looking ahead, and maybe by the end of this month, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton will debut for AEW.