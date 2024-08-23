Bobby Lashley Clarifies Comment on Choosing Vince McMahon Over Triple H

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has reportedly left WWE following the expiration of his contract. Recently, Lashley and members of The Hurt Business, including MVP, expressed dissatisfaction with how they were booked by the company. Lashley made headlines when he appeared to favor Vince McMahon over Triple H in an interview.

In a recent appearance on The Bo and Them Show, Lashley clarified his remarks, stating that some fans took his comments out of context. He emphasized that he has never spoken negatively about WWE in his interviews. Reflecting on his previous departure from WWE in 2008, Lashley noted that he had not criticized the company at that time either.

According to Rajah.com, Lashley explained, “I made a comment about having more of a relationship with Vince than Triple H, and people jumped on it. It was a straightforward, innocent comment. When Vince was here, I had more conversations with him. I don’t know what anybody does in their personal life. My focus is on my work.”

The former WWE and TNA champion further reacted, “And when we were there, Vince was always trying to pull a different side of me. So, there were various things I did at that time when I was in the wrestling business when Vince was in charge. What Vince told me was I want to see different layers of you. “

Lashley revealed he and Vince McMahon shared a bond and had long discussions where Vince asked him to explore additional colors of himself so he could ultimately show them on TV. On the other hand, when Triple H came into power, he never had an opportunity to sit and converse with him properly about his character and stuff. Triple H really never got a chance to know him properly as much as Vince McMahon knew him.

CM Punk, another former WWE champion, thinks the contrary. He feels like working under the wing of Triple H is much easier than working under Vince McMahon was. Second City Saint left WWE on a sour note back in 2014.

Surprisingly, last year at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024, CM Punk stunned the world after he walked out of the curtains and stunned the world. While talking to Denise 'Hollywood,' Salcedo, CM Punk said the environment backstage at WWE is not the same; all backstage heat, injuries, and people not listening backstage and not the same, and he would’ve never left WWE if it was like this back then.

CM Punk even expressed in an interview that if Vince McMahon were still in control, he would’ve never returned to WWE. He said one day, when he decides to write a book, he will reveal everything about it.

What are your thoughts on former WWE champion Bobby Lashley’s thoughts and CM Punk’s views on working under Triple H and Vince McMahon’s wing? Who do you think is booking better storylines? Comment down.

