Bobby Lashley Names Toughest WWE Superstar He Has Worked With And It’s Not Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley is one of the rare WWE superstars whose athletic ability and in-ring qualities are unmatchable. Alongside Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, he was the only superstar to have competed in UFC and then in WWE.

However, according to Lashley, Brock Lesnar wasn’t the toughest WWE superstar he worked with. It was rather, two-time WWE Champion Sheamus. The Almighty made this revelation in a recent podcast, The Laboraty with Plaz.

Lashley looked back to a match, he wrestled Sheamus and said that Sheamus made it extremely tough for him to match up to his standards. Lashley commended the grit and determination of Sheamus saying that it was the Irishman who first took the initiative in the match, and then Lashley tried to match up to him.

"Sure enough, when we started that match, Sheamus came in hard. Boom! He clubbed me so hard and I was like, 'Oh. I'm in a fight.' We really fighting. He likes it. That's what he does. Sheamus is a different character. It's like, what he gives, he takes. So I was like, 'Okay. So we just going to beat each other up here, and it's going to be a good match because of it,” Sportskeeda quoted Bobby Lashley.

While he didn’t exactly reveal which match it was, Lashley was most probably hinting towards a match they had on March 21, 2022, when Lashley, as the WWE Champion, took on Sheamus on Monday Night RAW. Though he won the match fair and square, he still recalls Sheamus being the toughest contender he has fought.

Advertisement

Lashley even faced Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in 2022, where he beat The Beast to win the WWE Championship, but still, he didn’t call him the toughest wrestler he has worked with. He instead called Lesnar "heartless."

While speaking at WWE’s The Bump, Lashley said that Lesnar is one of those heartless superstars who would come in the ring, break your neck, and walk out with his security guards and Paul Heyman, without caring about anything.

Further in the podcast, Lashley also spoke about Vince McMahon, saying that the former WWE Chairman believed in him. He placed his bets on Vince and said that he hasn’t worked with Triple H enough so that the two can understand each other.

Lashley’s second run in WWE is about to get over soon, as The Almighty’s contract with the company expires this month. It has been rumored that Lashley will take up boxing once again, as he would be a free agent.

Advertisement

There have also been speculations of Lashley going to AEW, but that cannot happen for the next three months because, as per the WWE contract, a released superstar cannot join another promotion for the next three months.