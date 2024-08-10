Bobby Lashley Picks Vince McMahon Over Triple H for Creative Control in WWE; Says 'Hunter Has His Own Guys'

Bobby Lashley shall be the first wrestler in WWE to back former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon over Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque for creative control in WWE. The former WWE Champion has kind of triggered a bigger debate by picking Vince over Hunter, at a stage when almost every WWE employee, including the superstars, is happy with Vince McMahon being finally away from WWE.

Lashley’s contract with WWE is about to end, and it’s said that he might not stay with the promotion . It’s also reported that Lashley might be a free agent, and there are no plans for him. It was also reported that Laslhley along with MVP might recreate ‘The Hurt Business’ in AEW. However, it isn’t confirmed what Lashley’s next move would be.

While he may have not been open about it till now, Bobby Lashley has kind of expressed his suppressed feelings about his mismanagement in WWE in the last leg of his WWE run under Triple H. In a recent conversation at The Laboratory Podcast, Lashley said that he liked Vince because the former WWE Chairman believed in me.

“I had a connection with Vince. Vince understood me. He looked at people that were stars. And Vince saw that in me. There were a lot of little nuggets that Vince would give me throughout my career and tell me different things. Vince just looked at me, he was like, ‘I can tell Bobby works his a** off. I can send him anywhere around the country to represent the brand, and so I like Vince,” Lashley said.

On the other hand, Lashley seemed a bit cold while speaking about Triple H, saying that they haven’t worked together enough to know each other. “I haven’t had too much connection with Hunter. He has his guys and I have tried to but we haven’t really worked enough together to know each other,” Hunter said.

The reason for Lashley picking Vince over Triple H is obvious. When Vince was around, Lashley was treated as a main-event superstar and he feuded with the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre. He won the WWE Championship on RAW against The Miz in 2021. He defended it successfully against Goldberg at Crown Jewel in 2021. But as Vince left, Lashley’s fortunes in WWE went down.

However, by 2022, he was reduced to chasing the United States Championship and then was made to be a part of The Street Profits group (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). At WrestleMania 40, Lashley along with The Street Profits faced The Final Testament.

Bobby Lashley’s ardent fans will know that this was a big fall for a superstar who was capable of big matches, but was reduced to a mid-card superstar under Triple H. Lashley returned to WWE in 2018, and he would be leaving it six years later in August 2024.