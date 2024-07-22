Bobby Lashley Seemingly Didn’t Sign WWE’s New Deal, Desires to Explore Market Worth: Report

Bobby Lashley established himself as one of the most feared heavyweights in WWE during his second run in the promotion. The Dominator made his groundbreaking return in 2018 and, since then, has been one of the top stars in the global juggernaut. However, recent developments suggest that his time in the Stamford-based promotion is nearing its end.

A recent report implies that Lashley was extended an offer by WWE, amidst ambiguity surrounding his future in the company. However, it wasn’t appealing enough for him to “jump to sign.”

WWE reportedly offered to extend their deal with Bobby Lashley

PWInsider reports that WWE offered to extend Bobby Lashley’s deal. But the Almighty did not accept the offer immediately, as it wasn’t enticing enough. The report also states that Lashley is angling to explore his market worth outside the WWE. It should also be noted that Lashley is listed on the SmackDown roster, although previous reports indicated otherwise.

PWInsider’s report states: “In the case of Bobby Lashley, we are told that there was a WWE contract offer made, but it wasn’t one that immediately made him “jump to sign” as one source commented and that Lashley has strongly considered seeing what he would be worth out on the market. We were not able to confirm as of this writing when Lashley’s current deal would expire.” Lashley is still listed on the Smackdown roster internally. Lashley last wrestled in May.

As it stands, Lashley is still employed by WWE, as the date of his WWE contract expiration hasn’t been revealed. As for Lashley’s desire to know his worth in the market, the 2-time WWE Champion has carved out an impressive career during his time in WWE.

Lashley’s second run saw him win the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship twice, the United States Championship twice, and the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

During the global pandemic, he also founded 'The Hurt Business,' the dominant faction led by MVP with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. All things considered, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for Bobby Lashley.

The Hurt Business could debut in AEW

The Hurt Business was formed in 2020, with Bobby Lashley joining forces with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. Despite a successful run, The Hurt Business was disbanded in 2022. While fans have clamored for the faction to reunite, MVP claimed on social media that Triple H had no intentions of reviving the iconic stable.

MVP also claimed that WWE stole The Hurt Business gimmick and gave it to The Bloodline. Anyway, amid reports of Lashley’s impending contract expiry, it has also come to light that MVP’s WWE deal is also almost up, leading to speculation that the duo would jump ship to AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is under the assumption that Bobby Lashley and MVP would go to AEW and attempt to revive The Hurt Business. And since Shelton Benjamin is currently a free agent, the idea could most likely materialize. However, whether they can use the name ‘Hurt Business’ in AEW depends on who owns the rights.

Nonetheless, the idea of The Hurt Business’ reunion has the fans stoked. But before that, it remains to be seen if Bobby Lashley leaves WWE for sure upon his contract expiration.

