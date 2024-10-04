Bobby Lashley To Make His AEW Debut After MVP and Shelton Benjamin: Report

Former WWE superstar Bobby Lashley has reportedly signed a contract with Tony Khan’s AEW. Sean Ross Sapp for Fightful Select reported that Lashley has finally signed a deal with the Jacksonville promotion.

Lashley’s former WWE mates, MVP and Shelton Benjamin, have already made their debuts at AEW, and Lashley is on the list. The trio is all set to reform 'The Hust Business' faction, the popular heel faction in WWE, which was disbanded in 2022 after a good run for two years.

It has been rumored for weeks that Bobby Lashley and his other Hurt Business mates will be moving to AEW after they were disenchanted with their booking in WWE. His WWE contract was up for expiry in July, and according to reports, the former WWE Champion had asked the company not to renew it, and he wanted to leave.

The Almighty had his valid reasons for leaving WWE. Although he did not speak about them, it was visible that his demotion in the roster as a mid-level superstar from a WWE Champion happened within no time and was one of the driving factors behind his departure from the company. In 2022, he was wrestling the likes of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg at PLEs, and by 2023 end, he was made to work with superstars like Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of the Street Profits.

It was understood that Lashley’s WWE stock had gone down terribly after Vince McMahon stepped down from power. In an interview a few days ago, Lashley revealed that he preferred working with Vince McMahon as the former WWE Chairman and always considered him a superstar.

Although Lashley didn’t say anything negative about Triple H, he said that he doesn’t know the WWE COO much as the two haven’t worked together much. He wanted to say that Vince McMahon treated him well, unlike Triple H.

Nonetheless, Bobby Lashley would be the fourth WWE superstar in the past two months to switch to Tony Khan’s AEW, after MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Ricochet. The promotion has become a good alternative for several other superstars from WWE who develop cold feet with the company and want to move out. Let’s see how the AEW plans Bobby Lashley’s debut in AEW.