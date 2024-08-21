Booker T Calls THIS SmackDown Superstar 'Real Deal': 'Definitely On The Rise'

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has his eyes firmly set on one superstar. According to him, this wrestler will be the “real deal” for the WWE. And who’s he? He’s none other than Jacob Fatu, the Samoan sensation who recently made his WWE debut.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Fatu is going to leave everything in the middle of the ring, as far as performance goes. "Definitely on the rise, he's the real deal. He's going to go out there, he's going to leave everything in the middle of that ring as far as performance goes,” he said.

Booker T is spot on here, as Jacob Fatu’s wrestling journey has been no less than phenomenal. After stumbling initially in his career when he was involved in one petty crime that landed him in jail, Jacob Fatu established his wrestling career.

He wrestled for smaller promotions such as All Pro Wrestling, House of Glory, and Major League Wrestling. He was also crowned the company’s heavyweight champion in all three promotions.

"He's willing to work for it. That's what I appreciate about this kid, he's worked so freaking hard to get to this position. It took going through those trials and tribulations to make it, but I think if not for those trials and tribulations he would not understand what this truly means today,” Booker T said.

Jacob Fatu made a surprising appearance at the Friday Night SmackDown episode this past week. He ambushed Roman Reigns along with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The Samon Werewolf made a shocking appearance as he reportedly injured his foot at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Solo Sikoa might be the head of the Bloodline currently, but Jacob Fatu’s presence surely overshadows him. Fatu has been the most fascinating talent of the WWE this year along with former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Both these superstars have received enormous praise from WWE fans and experts. It was earlier reported that WWE might keep Fatu away from Roman Reigns at the moment, and his clash would be with Solo Sikoa.

However, Fatu attacked Reigns on SmackDown bringing all the theories to rest. The Bloodline is expected to see more debuts soon, and Roman Reigns might now make efforts to bring together OG Bloodline members including The Usos and Sami Zayn to take on Solo’s men. Their clash is expected to take place at Survivor Series.

Also Read: How Is Jacob Fatu Related to Roman Reigns and the Rock? Find Out