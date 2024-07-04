Booker T Comments On Released WWE Superstar Joining AEW; 'Tony Khan Might Want To..'

A very promising WWE superstar who was lightning quick inside the ring, recently requested the company to let go of him. And now, there are big rumors of that wrestler making his debut at WWE’s rival promotion, AEW.

The fellow we are talking about is Ricochet, the former Intercontinental Champion, whose in-ring agility stands unmatched even today. His back-flips, his magnificent splashes from the top of the turn-buckle stand are enough to surprise anybody. Ricochet's contract with WWE has expired, and he has also been moved to the company's Alumni page.

There are very strong rumors of Ricochet making his AEW debut at Tony Khan’s promotion. That is expected to be at AEW’s pay-per-view, All In which is slated for August 2024. Now, WWE legend Booker T has now addressed Ricochet’s move to the AEW.

What did Booker T say about Ricochet moving to AEW?

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Ricochet is one of those guys who would fit into somewhere like AEW. He spoke about Ricochet’s previous wrestling history with AEW superstar Will Ospreay and how Tony Khan would want to utilize it for his promotion.

“Given Ricochet's history with Will Ospreay overseas, it's reasonable to believe Tony Khan might want to recreate that magic under his own banner,” The Hall of Famer said.

He further praised Ricochet saying that it’s his ability to go out and perform which will lead him to creating magic inside the ring. “When he goes into the ring, he is gonna be looking for a five-star match. I just think that's his mentality, to go out and perform, and perform at that highest level that he possibly can and go out there and create some magic in the middle of the ring."

Although Ricochet and Tony Khan have not spoken anything about the released WWE superstar’s debut, his appearance in Wembley Stadium at All In remains a huge possibility.

Mark Henry spoke about Ricochet being not properly booked by WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently said that the 32-year-old wasn’t properly booked by the company. While speaking on his Busted Open Radio show, Henry said that Ricochet losing some big matches , like getting beaten by Logan Paul at SummerSlam, did affect his ratings in the company.

He remarked that he can easily point to few instances when Ricochet could have easily said no to certain booking, but he never said that. Henry praised Ricochet for being highly professional in his work, and never saying no to what he was asked for.

