FX's new show 'Clipped' is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons! Apparently, their selection of the actor who is playing the Warriors star, Stephen Curry's character is the point of controversy.

The details of the actor who is playing Stephen Curry have not been revealed yet. However, there's no resemblance between the anonymous actor and the NBA star.

And, X is filled with hilarious comments from NBA fans. The majority of the people are making fun of FX for failing to find an actor who looks like Stephen Curry.

"They just gave you the perfect meme material," read a comment with crying emojis.

Another comment wrote, "The memes once they play bad."

"This is bordering defamation," read a third comment.

One fan pointed out how the actor who plays Stephen Curry has a cooked hairline. "They did curry hairline dirty lol," the netizen wrote.

A fifth comment wrote, "Looks like the AI versions."

Alongside, Stephen Curry, NBA fans are also roasting the show's choice of actor for Warriors' Klay Thompson. On top of that Stephen Curry's character in 'Clipped' has less screen presence and no lines.

All about FX's new show Clipped

FYI, FX's new series Clipped is about the former Los Angeles Clippers owner, Donald Sterling's scandal. Sterling's downfall started after he made racist remarks in 2014.

Apparently, 10 years ago, a recording was leaked where Sterling made racist remarks to his then-mistress, V. Stiviano. It caused a huge frenzy as in the audio tape, he dismissed V. Stiviano for associating with black people. And, that included NBA legend Magic Johnson.

His comments also had an impact on the Clippers while they chased the NBA championship under coach Doc Rivers. As a result of the controversy, Donald faced a lifetime ban and was also forced by the NBA to sell the Clippers.

Plus, V. Stiviano also got into legal trouble with Donald Sterling's wife, Shelly. Mrs. Sterling sued her over gifts that Donald had given her during their relationship. Later, a court order asked the mistress to repay the wife millions of dollars.

FX's Clipped consists of six episodes and is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs. FX's new show Clipped's first two episodes premiered on Hulu on Tuesday, June 4.

Note, that Donald Sterling is still alive and has turned 90 years old.