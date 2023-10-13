Boston Celtics have paid Kevin Garnett USD 35 million over 7 years despite the former MVP retiring in 2016

NBA teams pay their players pretty well, during the time the players are a part of the team. However, you would be surprised to know that an NBA team is still paying a retired NBA player a whopping sum of $5 MILLION.

The NBA team we are talking about here is Boston Celtics and it has paid the retired NBA player, Kevin Garnett a large sum of $35 MILLION in the last seven years. Let's get into the details of the story now. Here we go!

Kevin Garnett's NBA journey, earnings from Boston Celtics, before and after retirement

Kevin Garnett first stepped foot into the NBA when he was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the year 1995 as the fifth overall pick. According to the NBA, the retired player helped the Minnesota Timberwolves get into the playoffs for eight seasons consecutively, which is a huge accomplishment on its own.

Further, he got into the Boston Celtics in the year 2007 and stayed till the year 2013. It was with the Boston Celtics, that Kevin Garnett earned his one and only Championship ring in the year 2008. Kevin Garnett went on to make a career with the Brooklyn Nets from 2013 to 2015 before he spent his final years in the NBA from 2015 to 2016 with the Timberwolves and finally retired in 2016.

As per Bleacher Report, during his career Kevin Garnett made approximately $334.3 Million playing 21 seasons in the league. But what's more interesting about Kevin Garnett's earnings is that he is still making money from the NBA, even after seven years of retirement. Yes, you heard it right. It's a contract that he made with a team that's getting him money even after retirement.

According to NBC Sports, the retired NBA player has earned a whopping sum of $35 Million in the last seven years, from his old team Boston Celtics. Per year, this $35 Million is $5 Million a year for seven years till 2023. The hefty amount is actually from a salary that is deferred, but soon to expire next year i.e. 2024. To be honest, that's a really smart deal that Kevin Garnett got himself from the Boston Celtics.

