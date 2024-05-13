Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Cavaliers on May 13?

The Boston Celtics reignited their momentum in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After suffering a significant defeat in Game 2, their recent victory has calmed both the team and their supporters. Additionally, there's good news regarding Jayson Tatum, who is not listed on the injury report for Game 4 against the Cavs.

During the regular season, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Although his playoff performance has not quite matched his regular season form, he continues to be a crucial player for the Celtics.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight?

Jayson Tatum will suit up and lead the Celtics against the Cavaliers in game 4 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The injury list for the Celtics shows Kristaps Porzingis as out and Luke Kornet as probable. Tatum struggled badly in the first two games in the series but he wasn’t to be stopped in game 3 as he couldn’t be stopped for the third game in a row.

Jayson Tatum Was Back to His Best in Game 3 Against the Cavaliers

All eyes were on Jayson Tatum before game 3 and the superstar finally showcased his best form as he scored 33 points to lead the Celtics to a win in game 3 and gave the lead by 2-1 in the semifinals. The Celtics fans will be hoping for a similar performance in game 4 so that they can take a 3-1 lead back home and close the series in 5 games.

